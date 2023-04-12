 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD In Limbo Ahead of the Latest US Inflation Release
2023-04-12 11:00:18
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-12 00:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000
2023-04-11 12:25:45
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast Led by US CPI, FOMC Minutes and Gov Bailey
2023-04-12 07:36:18
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Faces Short-Term Pressure Following Ueda Inauguration
2023-04-11 14:10:46
US Dollar Extends Losses as Fed Minutes Flag Recession Risks amid Banking Sector Turmoil

US Dollar Extends Losses as Fed Minutes Flag Recession Risks amid Banking Sector Turmoil

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

FED MINUTES KEY POINTS:

  • Fed minutes stress the need for monetary policy flexibility in light of recent events
  • Policymakers lower their expectations for the FOMC terminal rate in response to last month's banking sector turmoil
  • The U.S. dollar extends its daily decline after the Fed minutes are released
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady & Sticks to Data Dependency, USD/CAD Slides

The Federal Reserve today released the minutes of its March 21-22 meeting, at which policymakers unanimously decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%-5.00% as part of the ongoing tightening campaign to bring inflation back to the 2.0% target.

According to the summarized record of the proceedings, several Fed officials noted that inflation remains skewed to the upside, with little evidence pointing to sustained disinflation for core services, excluding housing, in recent data.

Despite concerns about the inflation profile, many participants lowered their expectations for the FOMC's terminal rate in response to the U.S. banking sector turmoil that sent investors into a tizzy a few weeks ago. The widespread view was that the financial system strains that erupted last month could lead to more restrictive lending standards in the coming months, paving the way for weaker price pressures over the medium term.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Diego Colman
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

On the economy, the central bank’s staff projected a “mild recession” starting later in the year, a sign that the outlook is deteriorating amid growing risks of a credit crunch. This assessment may be a clear indication that the aggressive hiking cycle that began in 2022 has concluded or is coming to an end soon, possibly after next month's policy meeting.

Immediately after the minutes were released, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, extended losses, dropping as much as 0.65% to 101.50 on the day, pressured by falling bond yields, with the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory becoming a little more dovish as priced in by futures markets.

With a Fed pause around the corner, the path of least resistance is likely to be lower for the U.S. dollar in the near term, especially if sentiment manages to stabilize. However, if the mood sours again and volatility explodes higher, the greenback could be well-positioned to command strength against riskier peers by virtue of its safe-haven qualities.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

U.S. DOLLAR (DXY) 5-MINUTE CHART

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

