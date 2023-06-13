US Dollar Drips Lower Ahead of Key Fed Decision, Levels to Watch on DXY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
2023-06-13 12:58:24
Euro (EUR) Market Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Poised Ahead of Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 07:59:40
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up After Plunge, Demand Worries Dominate
2023-06-13 11:30:26
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Mar 19 when Oil - US Crude traded near 66.57.
2023-06-13 04:23:33
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Flirts with Support as US CPI Shapes Views Ahead of the Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 05:01:00
Gold Prices on Shaky Ground ahead of US Inflation Data and Key Fed Decision
2023-06-12 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
2023-06-13 06:38:55
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
More View More
US Dollar Drips Lower Ahead of Key Fed Decision, Levels to Watch on DXY

US Dollar Drips Lower Ahead of Key Fed Decision, Levels to Watch on DXY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, slides as traders await critical FOMC decision
  • May U.S. inflation data has increased the probability of a Fed pause in the June meeting, but the tightening cycle may not yet be over
  • Policymakers' guidance and macroeconomic projections will help set the US dollar's trading bias in the coming days and weeks
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: S&P 500 Forecast - Bulls Energized after US CPI. Will the Fed Play Spoiler?

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, weakened on Tuesday amid market caution ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy announcement. In late afternoon trading, the greenback gauge was down about 0.3% to 103.30, but was well off its session lows reached immediately after the U.S. CPI report crossed the wires.

U.S. economic data released in the morning, which showed a cooling of annual headline inflation to 4.0% in May, initially weighed on the U.S. currency by leading traders to fully discount a "pause" at this week's Fed meeting. The kneejerk reaction in the FX space, however, faded quickly, as traders concluded the institution could resume hikes in July and keep rates higher for longer.

We will learn more about the outlook for monetary policy tomorrow when the US central bank unveils its June decision along with its updated summary of economic projections. That said, traders should pay close attention to the dot plot to find out how much additional tightening to expect and to see if policymakers intend to ease their posture next year.

Given the resilience of the U.S. economy and sticky core inflation, the dot plot could incorporate one or even two more 25 bp hikes for 2023 and possibly no rate cuts through 2024. This hawkish scenario is likely to skew short-dated nominal yields to the upside, sending the U.S. dollar sharply higher in the near term.

Conversely, if the Federal Reserve refrains from penciling in further rate rises compared to its March estimates and keeps the door open to a less restrictive stance in 2023, all bets are off. This outcome should be quite bearish for both yields and the U.S. dollar.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Diego Colman
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of technical analysis, the U.S. dollar index has been moving lower since the beginning of the month after failing to push above medium-term trendline resistance in play since September of last year. That said, if the decline accelerates in the coming days and weeks, initial support stretches from 102.40 to 102.15. On further weakness, the attention will shift to 101.50.

On the other hand, if buyers regain control of the market and spark a bullish turnaround, the first ceiling to consider lies at the psychological 104.00 level (also trendline resistance). If this barrier is taken out decisively, we could see a move toward 104.70, followed by a possible retest of the 200-day simple moving average.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

US Dollar (DXY) Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
2023-06-13 12:58:24
Euro (EUR) Market Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Poised Ahead of Fed and ECB
Euro (EUR) Market Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Poised Ahead of Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 07:59:40
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
2023-06-13 06:38:55
FOMC Preview: Will US CPI Upset the Apple Cart?
FOMC Preview: Will US CPI Upset the Apple Cart?
2023-06-13 03:30:30
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023