News
EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning
2023-05-10 09:29:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-05-09 15:23:28
News
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-05-09 23:00:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
News
Gold Ahead of US CPI: Make or Break Moment?
2023-05-10 03:30:00
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
2023-05-10 07:58:28
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
News
Nasdaq 100 on Verge of Bullish Breakout, USD/JPY Crushed by Slowing US Inflation
2023-05-10 16:20:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Watchful After Ueda Address, US CPI to Come
2023-05-10 10:58:09
Nasdaq 100 on Verge of Bullish Breakout, USD/JPY Crushed by Slowing US Inflation

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

NASDAQ 100 & USD/JPY FORECAST:

  • Nasdaq 100 gains and threatens to break above major technical resistance after U.S. inflation data comes on the soft side
  • USD/JPY takes a turn to the downside amid lower U.S. Treasury yields following an encouraging U.S. CPI report
  • This article looks at key price levels to watch on the Nasdaq 100 and on the USD/JPY's technical charts
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: AUD/USD Trapped in Lateral Channel, US CPI Could Spark Volatility Later this Week

The Nasdaq 100 rallied on Wednesday, supported by falling U.S. Treasury yields following lower-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data. By way of context, April headline CPI clocked in at 4.9% y-o-y, versus 5.0% expected, hitting a two-year low and offering comfort that the trend is lower.

The slowdown in price pressures could give the Fed cover to officially pause its hiking cycle at its June meeting, in line with what it signaled earlier this month. While this scenario could favor risk assets, the broader economic outlook will have to cooperate, otherwise, stocks will remain on shaky footing.

For the equity market to perform well in the coming months, the economy has to be healthy: only then can corporate earnings grow across sectors and industries in a significant way. If a recession looms on the horizon, it would be quite difficult for stocks to stay buoyant.

image1.png

Source: TradingEconomics

In terms of technical analysis, the Nasdaq 100 is testing major technical resistance near 13,350 at the time of writing. The tech index pushed above this barrier earlier today, but bulls were unable to sustain the upward run, with prices returning below this threshold in afternoon trading.

For positive impetus to gather pace, a clean and decisive break above 13,350 is needed. If buyers manage to achieve this feat, the Nasdaq 100 could soon reclaim the 13,740 level. Conversely, if prices get rejected from resistance, bears could regain the upper hand, setting the stage for a pullback toward 13,000.

Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Nasdaq 100 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Elsewhere, USD/JPY was sharply lower on Wednesday, down about 0.5% to 134.52 in early afternoon trading, pressured by the broad-based retrenchment in U.S. Treasury rates in the aftermath of the encouraging U.S. inflation report from last month.

With U.S. consumer prices failing to surprise to the upside and on a steady downward path, markets could soon move to discount more aggressive monetary policy easing for the forecast horizon, especially if the U.S. economic outlook worsens, reinforcing the drop in bond yields. This could be positive for the rate-sensitive Japanese yen.

From a technical perspective, after Wednesday’s slide, USD/JPY is hovering slightly above cluster support at 133.85/133.75, where the 50-day simple moving average aligns with a short-term rising trendline and the 38.2% Fib retracement of the January/March rally. If the bulls fail to fend off the attack and this floor caves in, we could see a move toward 131.55 in short order.

On the flip side, if buyers manage to repel sellers from current levels and spark a bullish turnaround, initial resistance appears at 135.25, followed by 137.00 – near the 200-day simple moving average.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

