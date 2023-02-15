Nasdaq 100 Index Eyeing Trendline Break

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Setup After US CPI
2023-02-15 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Inflation Upside Surprise, Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2023-02-14 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battered in the Aftermath of US CPI
2023-02-15 14:30:38
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
2023-02-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
2023-02-15 07:34:58
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
2023-02-14 20:10:31
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness
2023-02-15 10:30:13
US Dollar Trades Up Post CPI Beat as Markets Grapple Fed Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-02-15 04:30:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100 Index Eyeing Trendline Break

Nasdaq 100 Index Eyeing Trendline Break

Zain Vawda, Analyst

NASDAQ 100 KEY POINTS:

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK

The Nasdaq 100 has enjoyed an explosive bullish rally to begin 2023. At the beginning of January markets seemed optimistic that the US Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates in the second half of 2023 thereby providing equities with a boost. As the weeks have progressed, more and more data from the US has seen the probability of a rate cut later in the year continue to fall. Federal Reserve policymakers meanwhile have continued to warn of the need for higher rates for a longer period with yesterday’s inflation print and today’s retail sales data a further sign that the Fed may be able to achieve a higher peak rate in order to tame inflation.

Following the recent batch of earnings releases we have seen the tech sector continue with layoffs in an effort to combat expenditure and improve profitability. This should bode well for tech stocks moving forward in the medium term. However, looking over the next month or two and given the explosive start to 2023 coupled with the technicals developing, a pullback in prices is looking ever more likely. The only question is how deep a pullback should we expect?

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, the Nasdaq weekly candle closed as a bearish inside bar hinting at downside this week, while we also have the double top pattern which remains in play.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Chart – February 15, 2022

image1.png

Source: TradingView

Yesterday saw us bounce off the trendline and close as a hammer candle on the daily timeframe which could hint at further upside and a retest of recent highs at the 12890 handle. A retest of the previous highs is not an ideal scenario but may provide potential shorts with a better risk to reward.

NASDAQ 100 Four-Hour Chart – February 15, 2022

image2.png

Source: TradingView

On the four-hour chart price action is a bit clearer and we have printed lower highs and lower lows since February 2. Price has been consolidating this week inside the pink rectangle visible on the 4H chart, with a candle break and close outside of this zone key to its next move.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

POTENTIAL SCENARIOS

Looking at the potential scenarios that may develop over the coming days, a candle break and close below the trendline would be optimal to signal further downside at this stage with a riskier approach being the 4H candle close below the consolidation rectangle/block.

A break to the upside and a retest of the recent highs at 12890 may provide potential shorts with the best risk to reward but remain a higher risk opportunity as price action would have then shifted bullish on the 4H timeframe.

KEY RESISTANCE LEVELS:

  • 12640
  • 12775
  • 12890

KEY SUPPORT LEVELS:

  • 12479
  • 12300
  • 12060

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi
AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi
2023-02-09 11:11:26
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout
2023-02-08 08:40:05
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain
2023-01-11 22:30:00
Short GBP/USD as Dollar Repricing Risk Remains, GBP Vulnerable
Short GBP/USD as Dollar Repricing Risk Remains, GBP Vulnerable
2023-01-05 19:32:38
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023