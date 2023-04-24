 Skip to Content
JPY Pursuing Ascending Channel Break

JPY Pursuing Ascending Channel Break

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/JPY ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • BoJ rate decision– YCC & Japanese economic forecasts in focus.
  • Slew of US economic data to contribute to price volatility.
  • USD/JPY seeks ascending channel break.
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

JAPANESE YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen has given back much of its gains seen in early March after optimism around the new Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda and a potential shift away from the long standing ultra-loose monetary policy. Since then, there has been little in the way of guidance from the BoJ to shift their policies while money market pricing (refer to table below) suggest policy hikes are unlikely in 2023.

BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

This week, the BoJ will kick-off central bank rate decision on Friday with revised economic forecasts of high importance alongside any mentioned of Yield Curve Control (YCC). The graph below shows the BoJ’s expanding balance sheet stemming from Japanese Government Bond (JGB) purchases to defend their yield caps. The fact that easing measures have been a staple of global markets for many years, any slight adjustment could induce a heightened reaction.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

BANK OF JAPAN BALANCE SHEET

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

US centric data will guide the pair ahead of the rate announcement but many of these data points are projected to suggest a slowing US economy and thus could favor JY strength. Key releases include US GDP, durable goods orders and the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, core PCE in a week where the Fed’s blackout period is underway (no Fed speak!).

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image3.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily USD/JPY chart shows price action trading within an ascending channel (black) chart pattern that may point to a continuation of the prior downtrend if channel support can be breached. Such an action would bring into consideration the 130.00 psychological support handle and beyond while an invalidation that could arise from strong US economic data and a dovish BoJ announcement may result in a move above channel resistance towards the 200-day moving average (blue).

Key resistance levels:

  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • Channel resistance
  • 135.00

Key support levels:

  • 50-day MA (yellow)/133.63
  • 131.58
  • Channel support
  • 130.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT POINTS TO IMPENDING DOWNSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on USD/JPY, with 59% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we take a contrarian view on sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term bearish disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

