US Dollar Outlook – Will Heavyweight Data Stem the US Dollar's Ongoing Decline?
2022-11-26 22:00:18
2022-11-26 22:00:14
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
2022-11-25 15:00:00
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
2022-11-24 08:58:08
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI's
2022-11-23 16:41:49
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support
2022-11-25 21:59:00
2022-11-25 21:59:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
2022-11-24 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook – Will Heavyweight Data Stem the US Dollar's Ongoing Decline?
2022-11-26 22:00:14
2022-11-26 22:00:14
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
2022-11-25 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: 140 Key for USD/JPY Ahead of U.S. Economic Data
2022-11-27 10:00:27
2022-11-27 10:00:27
US Dollar Outlook – Will Heavyweight Data Stem the US Dollar's Ongoing Decline?
2022-11-26 22:00:14
2022-11-26 22:00:14
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: 140 Key for USD/JPY Ahead of U.S. Economic Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

  • USD dictating terms but big fundamental week ahead could change fortunes.
  • Technical analysis holds the 140.00 inflection point important for short-term directional bias.
JPY Forecast
JAPANESE YEN TECHNICAL FORECAST: MIXED

The Japanese Yen looks to end the week on a high considering the lower volatility created by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. In conjunction with the lesser market action, the USD has been under pressure post-FOMC minutes that reiterated moderating interest rate hikes. Next week will be largely focused on the U.S. with high impact events scattered throughout the week (see economic calendar). The core inflation print and Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) will be the highlights and could support the current ‘moderation’ narrative or move against it giving hope to USD/JPY bulls.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily USD/JPY chart shows price action sandwiched between the 137.67 swing low and the 140.00 psychological resistance handle. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently come out of the oversold zone, the response to the FOMC minutes could spark a change in investor sentiment towards the dollar. This could mean looking for downside as soon as the greenback shows some appreciation. The week ahead will be focused on the fundamental catalysts mentioned above and markets reaction around the key 140.00 zone. A weekly close next week above or below 140.00 could spark short-term directional bias considering the amount of data being digested.

Key resistance levels:

  • 142.25
  • 140.00

Key support levels:

  • 137.67
  • 135.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT POINTS TO SHORT-TERM DOWNSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on USD/JPY, with 52% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we take a contrarian view on sentiment, however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we favor a bullish bias.

