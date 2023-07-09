Japanese Yen Q3 Forecast: Weakness Unlikely to Abate Soon but FX Intervention Risks Grow

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Going Into the Weekend
2023-07-07 14:00:33
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Q3 the Catalyst for Crude Oil?
2023-07-08 20:00:51
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as US Jobs Data Lights Up. Higher WTI?
2023-07-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices at Risk of Freefall Heading Into NFP Day
2023-07-07 07:54:34
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-07-06 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY
2023-07-07 15:00:11
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as Markets Look Toward US Labor Numbers
2023-07-07 12:00:50
Japanese Yen Aided by Jump in Japan Wages: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-07 03:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Q3 Forecast: Weakness Unlikely to Abate Soon but FX Intervention Risks Grow

Japanese Yen Q3 Forecast: Weakness Unlikely to Abate Soon but FX Intervention Risks Grow

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Recap

Japanese yen has been stuck in a sustained depreciatory trend in recent months, caused primarily by Bank of Japan’s ultra-dovish monetary policy stance. While major central banks around the world have launched aggressive tightening campaigns to curb inflationary pressures, the Japanese institution has remained unmoved, keeping its short-term interest rate steady at -0.1% and its yield curve scheme intact.

There is little reason to believe that things will change significantly heading into the third quarter. If the BoJ intended to veer off course soon, it would have laid the groundwork for that move at its June meeting, but no such thing happened. Instead, the bank retained the status quo, signaling continuity in the stimulus program.

Although many analysts believe a policy exit is imminent, key officials, including Governor Kazuo Ueda, have indicated that they will remain committed to the strategy to achieve more durable demand-driven inflation after decades of deflation, noting that a premature shift to a tighter stance could have a detrimental impact on employment and compromise the sustainability of wage growth.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Bank of Japan’s dovish stance is in stark contrast with its global peers. The Federal Reserve, for instance, has embarked on one of the most forceful normalization cycles in decades, delivering 500 bp of hikes since March 2022 and signaling 50 bp of additional tightening through year’s end. It is therefore not surprising the USD/JPY has appreciated nearly 8% during the second quarter.

With key central banks such as the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England expected to raise borrowing costs further in the coming month, while the BoJ remains on hold, the Japanese yen will continue to display weakness in global currency markets, at least in the short term.

While it is too soon to take an optimistic view on the yen, bearish bets should be kept in check given stretched markets. To expand on this point, the last few times the yen weakened too much, and too fast, Japanese authorities stepped in to prop up the domestic currency and rein in rampant speculative activity in the FX space, burning countless traders who got caught on the wrong side of the trade.

Last year, Japan's Ministry of Finance intervened by selling U.S. dollars (about $68 billion in total) when the USD/JPY exchange rate moved too fast first towards ¥145.00 and then towards ¥150.00. These thresholds, especially the second one, should be taken into account when assessing the risk-reward profile of a potential trade in this pair.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY & AUD/JPY Chart

A picture containing text, screenshot, graphics software, map Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Diego Colman

This article only covers the yen's fundamental forecast. If you would like to learn about the technical outlook for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY as well as key price levels to watch in the near term, download the complete third-quarter trading guide by clicking the link below. It's free!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Technical Outlook: No Sign of a Reversal
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Technical Outlook: No Sign of a Reversal
2023-07-09 01:00:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Recent Breakdown Signals More Losses
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Recent Breakdown Signals More Losses
2023-07-08 15:00:00
Q3 Euro Fundamental Forecast: Deteriorating Data to Test ECB’s Resolve
Q3 Euro Fundamental Forecast: Deteriorating Data to Test ECB’s Resolve
2023-07-08 10:00:00
Bitcoin Q3 Technical Forecast: Candlestick Patterns Hint at Potential Bullish Continuation
Bitcoin Q3 Technical Forecast: Candlestick Patterns Hint at Potential Bullish Continuation
2023-07-08 02:00:18
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
CAD/JPY
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
CHF/JPY
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023