Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-06 00:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar to Look Past Saudi Arabia Oil Cuts as WTI Fills a 4% Gap Within a Day
2023-06-05 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tame in Low Vol Environment
2023-06-06 07:55:16
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable (GBP/USD) Settles into Consolidation Channel – Breakout Levels Analysed
2023-06-06 10:42:21
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-06 12:01:02
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

JAPANESE YEN PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

  • The Yen Has Remained Resilient of Late Despite a Dovish BoJ. Optimism Over Policy Shift or Fear of Intervention?
  • Doji Candlestick Close for EURJPY and USDJPY Hints at Further Downside.
  • AUDJPY Hits December 2022 Highs Following RBA Hike. Where to Next?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Read More: Price Action Setups for GBP/AUD Following RBA Rate Hike

JAPANESE YEN BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen has continued to both surprise and intrigue as market participants do not seem to be getting the message from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Market participants had hoped for a swift change in policy following the arrival of Governor Ueda, however the Governor continues to be steadfast in his rhetoric and assessment that a change is not imminent.

Comments in this morning once more indicate the Governors position, as he stated “We're going to continue QQE until achievement of our inflation target. Inflation expectations have remained low because of prolonged zero inflation and deflation.” The recent Yen recovery is thus surprising, however last week we heard comments from both Governor Ueda and the Japanese Finance Minister around the currency and exchange rate which hinted at the potential for intervention.

We did of course see intervention from the BoJ in October 2022 when USD/JPY reached the 150.00 handle. It is rather difficult to tell whether this is the reason for the recent resilience by the Japanese Yen or are markets still optimistic of a shift or tweak in policy?

The Yen is likely to face renewed pressure this month as rate hikes is expected from both the ECB and the BoE, while US Federal Reserve picture looks a little less certain. The weeks ahead could prove pivotal for the Japanese Yen as we head toward Q3.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

PRICE ACTION AND POTENTIAL SETUPS

EURJPY

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURJPY rallied into the psychological 150.00 level yesterday before retreating to a low of 148.80 today. On the daily timeframe a candle close here would see a new lower high printed signaling the potential for further downside in search of a lower low.

It will be interesting to see whether the Yen is able to sustain its resilience particularly if we see a return of Euro bulls. The Euro hasn’t been particularly strong of late with the majority of hawkish rhetoric and data likely priced in already and thus resulting in some short-term Euro weakness. A daily candle close below immediate support around 148.70 could clear a path toward the 50-day MA, which hovers near a key support area at 147.60.

Alternatively, a push by Euro bulls has to contend with the 150.00 handle first before looking toward resistance at the 151.00 handle before the YTD high comes into focus at 151.61.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 148.70
  • 147.60
  • 145.50

Resistance levels:

  • 150.00
  • 151.00
  • 151.61

USDJPY

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

From a technical perspective, the daily chart for USD/JPY looks eerily similar to EUR/JPY. Yesterday’s daily candle closed as a doji candlestick in what could be a mirror image of the EURJPY daily close. USDJPY however has looked to tick higher since the start of the European session as the Dollar Index found support around the 103.80 handle.

Overall USDJPY remains bullish without a daily candle close below the 137.90 handle (previous lower swing high). Mixed signals here and similar to EURJPY as we wait for a potential breakout. We could very well see USDJPY rangebound for now between the recent swing high around 141.00 and the swing low around the 138.40 handle.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

Resistance levels:

  • 140.00
  • 141.00
  • 142.13

AUDJPY

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The AUDJPY chart saw a similar doji candlestick close on the daily yesterday but the decision to hike rates by the RBA has reignited the interest of Australian Dollar bulls. The pair has pushed higher taking out yesterday’s highs before rallying into resistance around the 93.000 area. Given that we are at a resistance level and have printed a higher high we could very well be in for a short-term pullback toward intraday support around 92.50.

Given the RBA rate we could very well push higher here with the next area of resistance resting around the 94.00 mark, before the psychological 95.00 area comes into focus. The only apprehension I do have regarding further upside would be that the 14-day RSI is approaching overbought territory. However, a push to the resistance at 94.00 could line up perfectly with the RSI entering overbought territory and could result in a pullback, offering would-be-shorts a better a risk-to-reward opportunity.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cable (GBP/USD) Settles into Consolidation Channel – Breakout Levels Analysed
Cable (GBP/USD) Settles into Consolidation Channel – Breakout Levels Analysed
2023-06-06 10:42:21
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tame in Low Vol Environment
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tame in Low Vol Environment
2023-06-06 07:55:16
Australian Dollar Jumps as RBA Hikes; How Much More to Go For AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Jumps as RBA Hikes; How Much More to Go For AUD/USD?
2023-06-06 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar to Look Past Saudi Arabia Oil Cuts as WTI Fills a 4% Gap Within a Day
Canadian Dollar to Look Past Saudi Arabia Oil Cuts as WTI Fills a 4% Gap Within a Day
2023-06-05 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 6, 2023