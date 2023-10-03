Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Hit by Potential FX Intervention. Will Bulls Reload?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-10-03 12:00:24
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Take a Breather as USD Surges
2023-10-03 10:30:04
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure
2023-10-02 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold on Track for Seventh Day of Declines, Silver Tests Support
2023-10-03 15:13:33
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-03 05:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-10-03 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Hit by Potential FX Intervention. Will Bulls Reload?
2023-10-03 16:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.
2023-10-03 16:23:37
More View More
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Hit by Potential FX Intervention. Will Bulls Reload?

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Hit by Potential FX Intervention. Will Bulls Reload?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

USD/JPY OUTLOOK:

  • USD/JPY briefly breaks above 150.00, but then pulls back sharply on signs that the Japanese government has stepped in to support the yen in currency markets.
  • Any FX intervention measures will not be enough to support the yen on a sustained basis.
  • As long as the underlying fundamentals do not change, the USD/JPY will remain in an uptrend.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck

USD/JPY has been on a bullish tear in 2023, up more than 14% since January, boosted by soaring U.S. Treasury yields on the back of hawkish Fed policy. Earlier on Tuesday, the pair pushed above 150.00, the highest exchange rate since October 2022, but was quickly smacked lower in a strong knee-jerk reaction, signaling that the Japanese government may have stepped in to stem the yen’s slide.

While Tokyo’s FX intervention could provide brief respite to the yen and curb speculative activity from time to time, it will not alter the currency's depreciatory trajectory as long as the underlying market fundamentals remain the same. Monetary policy divergence between the FOMC and the Bank of Japan, for instance, will continue to be a tailwind for the U.S. dollar.

To gain a more comprehensive view of the Japanese currency's technical and fundamental outlook for the months ahead, download the yen's Q4 trading guide today. This valuable resource is totally free!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

When considering the bigger picture, Japanese authorities have few options available to counter the sharp rise in U.S. rates driven by U.S. economic resilience and the Federal Reverse's stance. Over the course of this week, the U.S. 10-year yield has surged past 4.75%, reaching its highest level since August 2007, while the Japanese 10-year note has held steady around 0.76%. These dynamics and yield differentials clearly favor USD/JPY strength.

From a technical standpoint, USD/JPY remains entrenched within an indisputable uptrend. With that in mind, if the pair manages to hold above support at 148.80 when the dust settles after possible FX intervention, the bulls may reload, setting the stage for a move above 150.00 and towards 151.00, the upper boundary of an ascending medium-term channel. On further strength, the focus shifts to 151.95.

On the flip side, if the bears regain decisive control of the market unexpectedly, initial support is seen at 148.80, as illustrated in the daily chart below. Further down the line, the crosshairs will be fixed on 147.25, followed by 146.00.

Explore the role of crowd mentality in FX trading. Download our sentiment guide to comprehend how USD/JPY’s positioning can guide the pair's journey in the near future!

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -31% -4% -9%
Weekly -32% 0% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Sinks to Key Resistance Zone
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Sinks to Key Resistance Zone
2023-10-03 13:54:55
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-10-03 12:00:24
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-03 05:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023