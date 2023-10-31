Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises
2023-10-31 11:06:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
More View More
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar

Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

JAPANESE YEN FORECAST

  • The Japanese yen depreciates sharply against the U.S. dollar and the euro after the Bank of Japan maintains its policy of negative rates and only modestly tweaks its yield curve control program
  • Japan’s Ministry of Finance says it has not intervened in the FX market recently
  • This piece examines the crucial technical levels for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY to monitor in the upcoming trading sessions

Most Read: British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

The Japanese yen suffered large losses against the U.S. dollar and euro on Tuesday following Bank of Japan’s monetary policy announcement. In early afternoon trading in New York, USD/JPY was up about 1.5% to 151.35, a level it had not reached since October last year. Meanwhile, EUR/JPY was up around 1.2%, breaking above the 160.00 threshold and hitting its highest mark in 15 years.

The BoJ maintained its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% and tweaked its yield curve control program, indicating that it would take a more flexible approach to controlling long-term rates. Under the new scheme, the institution would allow the 10-year government bond yield to rise above 1.0%, characterizing this level as a reference point rather than a rigid cap as previously considered.

If you are puzzled by trading losses, download our guide to the “Traits of Successful Traders” and learn how to overcome the common pitfalls that can lead to missteps.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

While the BoJ’s action is a step in the direction of dismantling its controversial accommodative position of the past decade, the measure didn’t live up to expectations after a media leak on Monday suggested that the institution, under Kazuo Ueda's leadership, was prepared to implement a more substantial and meaningful change to its current strategy.

The yen’s drop was worsened by news that the Ministry of Finance had stayed out of FX markets recently. Traders believed that the government had taken measures to support the currency earlier this month, but official data contradicts this claim. This means that the high volatility experienced a few weeks ago, when USD/JPY broke above 150.00, was probably the result of trading algorithms.

With the BoJ not yet ready to exit its ultra-dovish stance altogether and the Japanese government not doing much to contain FX weakness, rampant speculative activity could keep driving USD/JPY and EUR/JPY higher in the near term. This could mean fresh multi-year highs for both pairs heading into November.

For a comprehensive view of the Japanese yen's fundamental and technical outlook, make sure to download our free Q4 trading forecast today.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY broke out on the topside, clearing the 151.00 handle on Tuesday hitting its highest level in more than 12 months. With bullish momentum on its side, the pair could soon challenge a key ceiling at 151.95, which corresponds to last year’s peak. On further strength, the focus shifts to channel resistance at 152.85.

On the flip side, if the bears return and trigger a pullback, initial technical support becomes visible at 150.95. Breaching this floor could entice new sellers to enter the market, setting the stage for a retracement towards 148.90. Below this area, traders’ attention turns to the psychological 148.00 handle, followed by 146.00.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Explore the impact of crowd mentality on FX trading dynamics. Download our sentiment guide to understand how market positioning can offer clues about EUR/JPY’s trajectory.

EUR/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -21% 13% 6%
Weekly -27% 6% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY also blasted higher on Tuesday, capturing its strongest level in 15 years. Despite this outsize rally, the pair failed to clear trendline resistance at 161.00. For clues on the outlook, this technical zone should be watched carefully in the coming days, bearing in mind that a breakout could spark a move towards 162.80.

In the unexpected event that sellers regain control of the market, support can be spotted at 159.70. Below this area, the focus shifts to 156.65 and 154.50 thereafter.

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises
2023-10-31 11:06:00
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Bruised by Chinese PMI’s
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Bruised by Chinese PMI’s
2023-10-31 07:45:32
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting to Deliver Another Tweak to YCC Policy? 145.00 Incoming?
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting to Deliver Another Tweak to YCC Policy? 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-30 20:49:18
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023