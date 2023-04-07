 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyeing Key Support Test Ahead of NFP
2023-04-06 10:30:45
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slides as US Data Underwhelms Pushing Yields Down. Lower WTI?
2023-04-06 05:00:00
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2023 Technical Forecast: Uncertainty Lies Ahead for XAU/USD
2023-04-07 21:00:08
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Echoes Uncertain Global Sentiment
2023-04-06 07:55:40
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Economic Woes Aid Japanese Yen; More Downside in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-04-06 03:30:00
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
More View More
Gold Q2 2023 Technical Forecast: Uncertainty Lies Ahead for XAU/USD

Gold Q2 2023 Technical Forecast: Uncertainty Lies Ahead for XAU/USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst

The fundamental backdrop for gold as we head into Q2 of 2023 may be shifting by way of a less hawkish Federal Reserve. That being said, calling a dovish Fed may be too early to call with other economic factors creating a push/pull effect for the US central back, thus making their job that much harder to achieve price stability.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

XAU/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

SPOT GOLD WEEKLY CHART

image1.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Looking at the longer-term weekly chart for gold, the 1950.00 resistance handle (now support) has been breached for the second time this year. With more conviction this tie round, a rally up towards the 2070 2075 zone (green) is not unlikely. If we look at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), there are signs of bearish divergence and could indicate a possible move lower as price action and the RSI extend their opposing travels. Although an initial move higher is on the cards, by the end of Q2 there may well be a pullback towards 1950 and beyond. The 50-day (yellow) and 200-day (blue) moving averages are quietly converging and may form a death cross in due course, once again exposing XAU/USD to further downside.

SPOT GOLD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Focusing in on the daily chart above, the short-term bias remains firmly in favor of gold bears with the RSI in overbought territory. The difficulty lies in forecasting over a 3 month period and with so much impactful economic data to come, the long-term outlook can be blurry. Revising the technical analysis above periodically will ensure a fresh look as and when new data hits the market, giving a more accurate viewpoint. My personal view should see gold persist between the 1900 – 2100 zones leaving Q3 with the potential to move the needle in a more significant manner.

Key resistance levels:

-2070.00 – 2075.00

-2009.75

-2000.00

Key support levels:

-1950.00

-1937.31

-1900.00

-1885.83/50-day SMA

-Trendline support

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter @Wvenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

