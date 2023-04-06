Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Echoes Uncertain Global Sentiment

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
2023-04-05 12:00:02
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slides as US Data Underwhelms Pushing Yields Down. Lower WTI?
2023-04-06 05:00:00
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Echoes Uncertain Global Sentiment
2023-04-06 07:55:40
Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight
2023-04-05 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Economic Woes Aid Japanese Yen; More Downside in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-04-06 03:30:00
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Echoes Uncertain Global Sentiment

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Echoes Uncertain Global Sentiment

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • US fundamental variables continue to oppose one another with the Fed diverging from market data and market expectations.
  • US jobless claims and Fed speak in focus later today.
  • Bearish divergence an ominous sign short-term?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold markets seem hesitant after Monday’s rally above the $2000 level and with a large disconnect between Federal Reserve speakers and money markets, further guidance is needed; possibly in the form of economic data. Speaking of implied Fed interest rate probabilities, the table below shows market expectations of close to 100bps of rate cuts by year end while some Fed officials are calling for further rate hikes above the 5% rate after which these levels should be maintained to keep downward pressure on inflation.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Furthermore, recent misses on US economic data including labor (JOLTs and ADP report) and the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI release have supported market expectations over Fed guidance but the focal point for the week will be the Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) statistic that could pushback against the current data. If the NFP print beats estimates this will result in the 12th consecutive print above forecasts and may give the USD additional support leaving spot gold vulnerable. Later today, jobless claims data will be the first port of call from a US perspective and markets will look to see whether or not this metric provisions the “US economic slowdown” rhetoric or not. The Fed’s Bullard will then close off the trading day where interest will be around consistency of Fed speak (maintaining the hawkish narrative).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Real yields continue to fall but an NFP beat could increase interest rate projections and increase the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal, exposing XAU/USD to the downside.

U.S. 10-YEAR TIPS – REAL INTEREST RATE

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

XAU/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily spot gold chart above exhibits some bearish divergence whereby the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading and XAU/USD price action opposes one another. While there is still room short-term for gold appreciation, generally this signal points to impending downside. The resistance zone (green) marks the region between the August 2020 and March 2022 swing highs that will be the next market for gold bulls.

Resistance levels:

  • 2050.00 – 2080.00

Support levels:

  • 2009.75
  • 2000.00
  • 1950.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: CAUTIOUS

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 52% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term mixed bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support as Haven Flows Pick Up
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support as Haven Flows Pick Up
2023-04-05 17:10:00
US Breaking News: ISM Services Miss adds to Economic Concerns
US Breaking News: ISM Services Miss adds to Economic Concerns
2023-04-05 14:34:34
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
2023-04-05 12:00:02
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 6, 2023