Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
2023-04-10 06:20:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000
2023-04-11 12:25:45
Gold Prices Fall as Traders Raise Odds of More Fed Tightening after Solid Jobs Data
2023-04-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal
2023-04-10 15:00:15
Can the Japanese Yen rely on its safe-haven appeal in Q2 - Will USD retaliate?
2023-04-10 06:00:28
More View More
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000

Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • US CPI and FOMC minutes keenly anticipated tomorrow.
  • Fed’s Harker and Kashkari scheduled to speak later today.
  • Bearish divergence vs bull pennant continuation?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold prices are hovering around the $2000 mark after a pullback from fresh yearly highs last week. This comes after strong Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data bolstered hawkish Fed bets now pricing in a peak rate above 5% and a 73.6% probability of a 25bps interest rate hike in the May meeting (see table below).

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

While the focus for the week will stem from tomorrow’s US CPI print and FOMC minutes and their impact on the tight labor market figures. Today brings lesser volatility via the NFIB business optimism index as well as Fed speak (see economic calendar below). The NFIB report beat estimates giving the USD a boost ahead of the US trading session with bullion pulling back slightly. Later today, Fed speakers will dominate the calendar with attention on their preference to aggressive or easing monetary policy.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Real yields have plateaued somewhat since last week’s marginal recovery but may find some directional bias after US CPI. Should CPI push higher and support monetary policy tightening after strong NFP figures, real yields may turn higher thus increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, making the yellow metal less desirable.

U.S. 10-YEAR TIPS – REAL INTEREST RATE

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

XAU/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

As mentioned in my analysis last week, bearish divergence has since unfolded but may more in store depending on the upcoming US inflation read as mentioned above. Current price action on the daily spot gold chart shows bulls unable to hold above the $2000.00 psychological handle while mean reversion towards the 200-day MA (blue) could be a longer-term outcome.

Any mentioned regarding rate cuts this year from the forthcoming FOMC minutes could consequently result in gold upside, extending the recent bull pennant (black) breakout trajectory.

Resistance levels:

  • 2050.00 – 2080.00
  • 2009.75

Support levels:

  • 2000.00
  • 1950.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 58% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Consumer Confidence Hits Fresh Yearly Highs, Aussie Bid
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Consumer Confidence Hits Fresh Yearly Highs, Aussie Bid
2023-04-11 07:31:40
US Dollar Gains as May Hike Bets Rise, but Rates Outlook May Hinge on Inflation Data
US Dollar Gains as May Hike Bets Rise, but Rates Outlook May Hinge on Inflation Data
2023-04-10 16:30:00
Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal
Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal
2023-04-10 15:00:15
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023