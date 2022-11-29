Gold Bounces off 100-Day MA Eyeing a Break of $1760

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Mixed EZ Sentiment Leaves Emphasis on CPI Data Tomorrow
2022-11-29 10:19:41
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Looks Lower on China Lockdown Fears Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-29 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars as Dow Jones Sinks on Hawkish Fed Comments. DXY Ready to Reverse?
2022-11-29 00:00:00
S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Tighten Ahead of a Busy Economic Calendar
2022-11-28 21:01:04
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bounces off 100-Day MA Eyeing a Break of $1760
2022-11-29 11:00:00
Gold Bulls May Want to Watch US Rate Forecasts, Silver Traders Follow Gold
2022-11-28 23:00:41
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Hawkish Fed Speakers, BoE’s Bailey in Focus
2022-11-29 08:58:26
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
More View More
Gold Bounces off 100-Day MA Eyeing a Break of $1760

Gold Bounces off 100-Day MA Eyeing a Break of $1760

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

MOST READ: Gold Bulls May Want to Watch US Rate Forecasts, Silver Traders Follow Gold

Gold (XAU/USD) FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold has staged a comeback this morning wiping out yesterday’s losses. The precious metal has rallied from lows around $1740 to trade above the $1750 psychological level as dollar weakness returned. The haven demand which boosted the greenback has taken a backseat this morning as optimism around China returned as Covid case numbers declined for the first time in five days.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Sentiment around China received a boost overnight as Covid cases dropped to 38,600 compared to 40,400 a day ago. Chinese officials also walked back a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms with the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) stating it would broaden equity financing channels, including private share placements for China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers, lifting a ban that has been in place for years. Rumors were swirling overnight that a relaxation of Covid protocols could come sooner rather than later but this has yet to be confirmed. Such a move would no doubt boost gold and could see it break higher should sentiment improve, and dollar weakness intensify.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Federal Reserve policymakers renewed their hawkish rhetoric yesterday with comments from Bullard, Williams and Brainard keeping investors on their toes. Bullard stated that markets may be underestimating the likelihood of higher interest rates with all three in agreement that upside risks to inflation remain. Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak tomorrow with expectations that he may signal a slower pace of rate hikes, but yesterday’s comments may give market participants something to ponder. In light of the hawkish comments by Fed members the probability of a 50bps hike in December declined to 66% from 75% (currently 72%).

Graphical user interface, chart, box and whisker chart Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

From a technical perspective, Gold printed a massive bearish engulfing candle close on the daily timeframe with no follow through thus far. XAU/USD remains above the key area of support (September and October highs) around $1730 while the 100-day MA provided significant support as price fell yesterday. Gold is trading within an ascending channel on the 4H timeframe which could see a push higher toward the $1767 level before eyeing recent highs around the $1786 area.

Alternatively, a break below the ascending channel and the 100-day MA could open up a retest of prior resistance turned support around $1730. Dollar index continues to drive the moves on gold and given yesterday’s reversal just as the US session began, caution is key.

Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart – November 29, 2022

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -2% -2%
Weekly 6% -33% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on XAU/USD, with 74% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term cautious bias.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Looks Lower on China Lockdown Fears Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Looks Lower on China Lockdown Fears Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-29 01:30:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Brent Dampened by China’s COVID, OPEC+ & U.S. Data to Follow
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Brent Dampened by China’s COVID, OPEC+ & U.S. Data to Follow
2022-11-28 08:58:59
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022