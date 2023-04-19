Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Falls, Keep a Close Eye on Bearish Engulfing Follow-Through
2023-04-19 00:00:00
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Resumes Drop, XAU/USD Bounces off Channel Support
2023-04-18 15:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
More View More
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month

Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK inflation beats forecasts but continues to trend lower.
  • Bank of England 25bps hike in May an almost certainty.
  • GBP/USD yet to show any significant move post-inflation.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

UK's Chancellor Hunt: “The CPI figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation.”

The British pound is marginally weaker against the USD this morning despite UK inflation (see economic calendar below) surprised to the upside. Hawkish commentary from the Fed’s Bostic and Bullard seem to be carrying over from the US trading session but I feel as Europe comes online, the pound could claw back some lost gains.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking at the CPI graphic, the main sector contributors to the inflation print came from food and non-alcoholic beverages and recreation and culture. Both core and headline figures surpassed estimates while PPI followed suit (albeit lower than the February print). The UK now remains the nation with the highest inflation rate in western Europe placing additional pressure on the Bank of England (BoE).

image2.png

UK INFLATION TO CEMENT ANOTHER RATE HIKE IN MAY?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Looking at money market pricing below, the BoE is expected to increase interest rates by another 25bps next month with an almost 100% probability! This week has been of particular importance for the UK economy and it’s input data beginning with yesterday’s jobs report that reiterated the tight labor market environment in the UK. If we couple these two data points, the BoE may still need to do more in terms of monetary policy tightening to quell inflationary pressures. The first signs of which have come from the UK’s Chancellor Hunt in the quote above. Later today, the BoE’s Catherine Mann is scheduled to speak and may well echo these hawkish sentiments.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILTIEIS

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action remains centered around the 1.2400 psychological level as markets mull over the recent data. I expect further upside throughout the rest of the trading day as Fed speak/guidance has been losing its effectiveness of recent, leaving room for GBP strength.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2667
  • 1.2500

Key support levels:

  • 1.2400
  • 1.2345

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on GBP/USD with 52% of traders net short (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short-positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023