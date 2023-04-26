 Skip to Content
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

GBP/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GBPUSD is having an intriguing week thus far and largely at the mercy of overall market sentiment and the DXY. There has been a lack of concrete data on the economic docket to give GBP any sort of impetus as market sentiment and its effects on the dollar dominate.

This theme has continued this morning as GBPUSD has rallied higher and almost recovered the entire Tuesday selloff which touched a low of 1.2387. Sentiment improved overnight as markets appear satisfied that the news out of First Republic Bank in the United States would have no lasting impact on sentiment or trigger a fresh selloff in bank stocks. US earnings released after the US close yesterday also provided a further boost with the US dollar facing renewed selling as a result. US Tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) reported upbeat Q1 earnings.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Given that the theme of the week has been overall market sentiment and its effects on the US dollar I don’t expect that to change. A light day on the economic docket with US Durable Goods data the only notable release. I see potential for a retest of the recent highs by GBPUSD should market sentiment remain upbeat for the rest of the week. This coupled with a hawkish narrative surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) in light of last week’s UK inflation data should keep GBP supported ahead of the FOMC meeting next week.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

On the daily timeframe GBPUSD has recovered the majority of yesterday's selloff following an excellent start to the European session, trading at 1.2475. The technical picture for GBPUSD is rather murky with a lot of indecision of late as market sentiment has been the key driver.

Yesterday saw a bearish engulfing daily candle close which was also the worst day for the pair in just over a week. Instead of following through today however we have seen a complete reversal with the pair on the verge of a retest of the 1.2500 level once more. What’s even more baffling is that there was early signs of a head and shoulder pattern forming on the daily timeframe (See chart below) as well as a death cross on the H4 timeframe as the 50-day MA crossed below the 100-day MA.

Recent moves on GBPUSD have largely been driven by overall market sentiment with the range between 1.2350 and 1.2550 providing potential range bound opportunities (Click Here to learn more about range trading). A daily candle close above or below the range top or bottom is key for bullish continuation or a deeper correction to the downside.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye Out For

Resistance levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 1.2550
  • 1.2757

Key support levels:

  • 1.2400
  • 1.2350
  • 1.2200

GBP/USD Daily Chart – April 26, 2023

image2.png

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 59%of traders currently holding SHORT positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term bullish bias which could see the YTD high come under threat.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

DailyFX Education Walkthrough

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

