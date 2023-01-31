GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
Euro Steadies Ahead of Crucial Fed and ECB Meetings This Week. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-31 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance
2023-01-30 15:20:34
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Settling in a Range?
2023-01-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight
2023-01-31 08:48:32
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Looking for Cues from the Fed
2023-01-31 03:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight

GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

GBP/USD Price, Charts and Analysis:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Cable continued its decline in the early hours of the Asian session to drop below the 1.2350 level. GBP/USD had a modest bounce to trade just above the 1.2350 level heading into the European open which saw dollar bulls return pushing GBPUSD toward the 1.23000 handle.

The upside rally on GBPUSD appears to have run out of steam, however with key risk events ahead the move could be due to repositioning by market participants ahead of the storm. As focus turns to the central banks there remains a real possibility of policy divergence between the FED and BoE which should result in some gains for cable. The Fed are expected to raise rates by 25bps while the BoE is expected to raise by 50bps as it battles stubborn inflation. The key guide, however, will be the comments by Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey regarding the path for rate hikes moving forward. Market participants appear to be looking for some sort of dovish rhetoric from Fed Chair Powell given the resilience of US Data and the decline in US inflation. A dovish Powell and Bullish Bailey could form a perfect cocktail which could see GBPUSD finally test the psychological 1.2500 level and beyond.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Overnight brought news from the IMF as it raised its growth forecast for 2023 which comes following the World Banks’ dour outlook earlier in January. The IMF did warn that the fight against inflation may not be over with Russia and China potentially posing further risks to recovery. The reading for the UK however will not inspire confidence with the economy expected to contract by 0.6%, in stark contrast to its peers from the developed world.

image1.png

Adding further complications for the UK economy at present is Chancellor Jeremy Hunts indecision over tax cuts and the economic complications of the worker’s strike. Chancellor Hunt also issued a warning to PM Sunak regarding inflation stating that bringing inflation below the 5% mark in 2023 will be tough.

On the calendar for the day, we do have UK mortgage approvals and lending data and CB consumer confidence from the UK.

image2.pngimage3.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, we could be in for similar price action to Monday if the DXY continues to trickle higher. GBPUSD has printed a double-top pattern on the daily which does hint at further downside. As you can see on the chart, we do remain rangebound and could see a test of the lower end of the range before the FOMC meeting tomorrow.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – January 31, 2023

image4.png

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 55% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are short suggests that GBP/USD may continue to rise.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Skips a Beat on Chinese PMI and Domestic Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Skips a Beat on Chinese PMI and Domestic Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-31 01:30:00
EUR/USD Tests 1.0900 – ECB Rate Decision, Inflation and Growth Data Ahead
EUR/USD Tests 1.0900 – ECB Rate Decision, Inflation and Growth Data Ahead
2023-01-30 13:00:12
USD/JPY Hovers at Key 130.00 Level as Rangebound Trade Continues
USD/JPY Hovers at Key 130.00 Level as Rangebound Trade Continues
2023-01-30 10:58:45
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
2023-01-30 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023