GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-09-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Asia Day Ahead: Nikkei at Near-Term Support, Brent Crude Eyeing September High
2023-09-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Gains, Retail Traders Becoming Even More Bullish XAU/USD
2023-09-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report
2023-09-29 07:30:24
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Susceptible Pound Looks for Reprieve
2023-09-28 08:03:43
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK GDP changes grim UK economic outlook.
  • US PCE price index in focus later today.
  • GBP/USD pulls out of oversold territory (RSI).
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound found some respite this Friday morning from both the US dollar and the local UK GDP release (see economic calendar below). UK GDP beat estimates on the headline YoY print as well as the business investment metric. An overall positive report that was driven by the production sector from an output point of view as well as an uptick in household savings ratio and disposable income. After the recent gloomy UK economic outlook, these figures bring some positivity with the UK’s Chancellor Hunt stating that “Today’s GDP data once again proves doubters wrong”.

The resultant impact on Bank of England (BoE) expectations (refer to table below) has been slightly repriced in favor of a higher peak and lesser interest rate cuts by year end 2024. The culmination of which has bolstered GBP in early trade.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The US added to cable’s upside due to recent Fed officials (Barking & Goolsbee) highlighting concerns around the central bank being too aggressive in their monetary policy stance and possibly overshooting on rate hikes. This is in stark contrast to the hawkish Neel Kashkari who favored an additional hike while opting for no rate cuts in 2024.

The day ahead is filled with potential market moving data with the focus on the PCE price index (fed’s preferred measure of inflation). The release will definitely provide short-term volatility pre and post-announcement and will give traders clues as to the next steps in the Fed’s decision making. Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to drop inline with the CB consumer confidence report earlier this week but an upside surprise could assist in dollar upside. Finally, the Fed’s Williams is scheduled to speak and it will be interesting to see whether or not he prefers the dovish or hawkish narrative.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above shows bulls peering above the 1.2200 psychological handle while moving out of the oversold zone reflected by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Upcoming data will provide a short-term directional bias as to whether or not the pound can continue this run or will it be short-lived.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 1.2200
  • 1.2100
  • 1.2000

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 71% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect GBP/USD sentiment and outlook!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Where’s the Bottom for Gold?
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Where’s the Bottom for Gold?
2023-09-28 12:53:32
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023