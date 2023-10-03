GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

Rising yields buoy US dollar.

More Fed speakers on the calendar today.

GBP bulls look hopefully at bullish/positive divergence.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound slipped once again this Tuesday morning against the US dollar after US specific factors dominated the macroeconomic environment. US manufacturing PMI's surprised to the upside relative to UK PMI data yesterday, emphasizing the superior economic position that the US finds itself. US Treasury yields then surged across the curve with certain Fed officials adding to and aggressive monetary policy stance by opting for the possibility for another interest rate hike. Interestingly, former Bank of England (BoE) Mark Carney joined in by stating his expectations around the Fed raising rates this year. Despite hawkish efforts from the BoE’s Mann, the pound remains on the backfoot although cumulative rate cuts (refer to table below) for December 2024 have been trimmed back from 25bps to 18.66bps at present.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Source: Refinitiv

The trading day ahead will keep focus on Fed guidance with the Fed’s Mester (hawk) and Bostic (dove) on the schedule today (see economic calendar below).

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Introduction to Technical Analysis Candlestick Patterns Recommended by Warren Venketas Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above outlines the GBP sell-off after the recent long upper wick candlestick (blue) resulting in a push below the 1.2100 psychological handle. That being said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows higher lows while prices push lower. This is known as bullish/positive divergence and traditionally points to impending upside to come although timing can be tricky.

Key resistance levels:

1.2308

1.2200

1.2100

Key support levels:

1.2000

1.1804

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 75% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect GBP/USD sentiment and outlook!

Introduction to Technical Analysis Market Sentiment Recommended by Warren Venketas Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas