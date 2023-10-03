GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure
2023-10-02 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30 14:00:42
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-03 05:30:00
Gold Latest - XAU/USD Slump Continues as US Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2023-10-02 12:00:13
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-10-03 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY on the Brink of Prior Intervention Level
2023-10-02 14:38:54
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Rising yields buoy US dollar.
  • More Fed speakers on the calendar today.
  • GBP bulls look hopefully at bullish/positive divergence.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound slipped once again this Tuesday morning against the US dollar after US specific factors dominated the macroeconomic environment. US manufacturing PMI's surprised to the upside relative to UK PMI data yesterday, emphasizing the superior economic position that the US finds itself. US Treasury yields then surged across the curve with certain Fed officials adding to and aggressive monetary policy stance by opting for the possibility for another interest rate hike. Interestingly, former Bank of England (BoE) Mark Carney joined in by stating his expectations around the Fed raising rates this year. Despite hawkish efforts from the BoE’s Mann, the pound remains on the backfoot although cumulative rate cuts (refer to table below) for December 2024 have been trimmed back from 25bps to 18.66bps at present.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The trading day ahead will keep focus on Fed guidance with the Fed’s Mester (hawk) and Bostic (dove) on the schedule today (see economic calendar below).

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above outlines the GBP sell-off after the recent long upper wick candlestick (blue) resulting in a push below the 1.2100 psychological handle. That being said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows higher lows while prices push lower. This is known as bullish/positive divergence and traditionally points to impending upside to come although timing can be tricky.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2308
  • 1.2200
  • 1.2100

Key support levels:

  • 1.2000
  • 1.1804

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 75% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect GBP/USD sentiment and outlook!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-03 05:30:00
Australian Dollar Holds Losses After RBA Stands Pat; AUD/USD Tests Key Support
Australian Dollar Holds Losses After RBA Stands Pat; AUD/USD Tests Key Support
2023-10-03 03:45:00
S&P 500 Under Threat from Soaring Yields, US dollar; Trendline Support in Play
S&P 500 Under Threat from Soaring Yields, US dollar; Trendline Support in Play
2023-10-02 19:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023