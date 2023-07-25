GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fleeting Pound Recovery?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – The Pullback Continues. Will EUR/USD go Lower?
2023-07-25 00:30:00
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-07-25 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fleeting Pound Recovery?
2023-07-25 07:56:59
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fleeting Pound Recovery?

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fleeting Pound Recovery?

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Weaker USD and Chinese hopefulness buoying GBP in early trade.
  • BoE terminal rate expectations drop below 6%.
  • Pound consolidation before further deterioration?
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound is attempting a revival after 7 consecutive negative closes against the US dollar after the DXY is trading marginally lower today. Today’s move has little to do with any UK specific factors and will be the case throughout the week as the US takes over with multiple high economic data releases including the FOMC interest rate announcement. Today’s schedule will focus on the US CB consumer confidence release that is expected to push higher for the 4th month in a row and would be the highest level since January 2022, leaving cable exposed to the downside should actual figures fall in line or above estimates.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

From a UK perspective, the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate forecasts have been ‘dovishly’ re-priced coming down from a peak above 6% to 5.8% in February/March 2024 at the time of writing. This has weighed negatively on sterling and exacerbated by the weak PMI data yesterday. In addition, high government debt has not helped the nation as UK debt is significantly higher than both the US and eurozone.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Chinese optimism around additional stimulus has seen a short-term move away from the greenback while augmenting pound strength but this may be short-lived as no action has been implemented just yet.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above shows levels around the 1.2848 swing support handle with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lingering at the midpoint region thus favoring bullish nor bearish momentum short-term. That being said, fundamentals tend to favor additional weakness unless the Fed decides to maintain/cut rates or providing extremely dovish guidance with a 25bps hike (priced in). A test of trendline support (black) is plausible if market expectations come to fruition and with recessionary fears gaining traction, the USD may be the safe haven call investors make.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3000
  • 1.2900

Key support levels:

  • 1.2848
  • Trendline support
  • 1.2680

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently neither short or long on GBP/USD with 50% of traders holding short and long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Surges on China Stimulus Pledge; AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Action
Australian Dollar Surges on China Stimulus Pledge; AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-07-25 06:30:00
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-07-25 03:30:00
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023