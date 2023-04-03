 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves
2023-04-03 09:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Pares Opening Gains After Rate Hike Expectations Move Higher
2023-04-03 11:00:27
Gold Price Dips as US Dollar Firms While Crude Oil Soars. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Holds Firm as Gold Starts NFP Week with a Bang
2023-04-03 13:30:23
Gold Price Dips as US Dollar Firms While Crude Oil Soars. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-03 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-04-03 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout

GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GBP/USD & EUR/USD OUTLOOK:

  • GBP/USD rallies and challenges a major confluence resistance region
  • EUR/USD gains and moves closer to overtaking trendline resistance, a bullish breakout that could pave the way for a retest of January’s high
  • DailyFX’s second quarter trading guides are ready. Download them here!
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast - Sellers Take Hold of Steering Wheel

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The British pound gained on Monday, bolstered by broad-based U.S. dollar weakness amid falling U.S. Treasury yields on bets that the Fed’s tightening cycle is nearing its end. Against this backdrop, GBP/USD rose about 0.5% to trade slightly below 1.2400, approaching confluence resistance at 1.2450, a technical barrier where the 61.80% Fib retracement of the 2022 slump aligns with the highs of December last year and January this year.

A look at the daily chart shows that bullish momentum has tended to fade around the 1.2450 handle on several occasions over the past four months, leading to a pullback on each occasion. If history were to repeat itself, which is a key premise of technical analysis, cable’s recent advance may be running out of gas. This means that sterling could be on the verge of a downside correction in the coming days.

Should the bearish scenario play out, GBP/USD could pivot lower and head towards 1.2270, prior to challenging 1.2150, the 50-day simple moving average. On further weakness, the next downside target to keep in mind lies at 1.1960. Conversely, if confluence resistance at 1.2450 is breached on higher volume, the bearish case would be invalidated, creating the right conditions for a rally towards 1.2680, just a touch below a long-term descending trendline.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Related Reading: Euro Q2 Fundamental Forecast - Recovery May Continue but Upside Will Be Limited

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD also rallied on Monday, up about 0.5% to 1.0890, supported by the U.S. dollar’s softer tone in the foreign exchange space. After its recent advance, the pair has come within striking distance of overtaking cluster resistance at 1.0930, a technical ceiling created by last month’s highs and a descending trendline in play for nearly two years.

With upward momentum on its side, the euro could be poised for a topside breakout in short order, especially if market sentiment improves further and ECB officials continue to come out in support of forceful monetary policy tightening in response to sticky inflationary pressures in the region.

In the event of a bullish breakout, EUR/USD’s gains are likely to accelerate with more buyers entering the market, paving the way for a retest of this year’s high at 1.1033. On further strength, the next upside target corresponds to the psychological 1.1200 mark.

On the other hand, if sellers regain control and trigger a bearish reversal from current levels, initial support lies at 1.0730, near the 50-day simple moving average. Below this area, the next floor of interest rests at 1.0620, a key support created by a short-term rising trendline in play since September of 2022.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 12% 7%
Weekly -25% 14% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Pares Opening Gains After Rate Hike Expectations Move Higher
US Dollar (DXY) Pares Opening Gains After Rate Hike Expectations Move Higher
2023-04-03 11:00:27
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves
2023-04-03 09:31:15
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Cyclical Canadian Dollar Pauses at Key Technical Level
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Cyclical Canadian Dollar Pauses at Key Technical Level
2023-04-03 07:55:12
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: Sellers Take Hold of Steering Wheel
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: Sellers Take Hold of Steering Wheel
2023-04-02 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023