GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Drops as Disinflationary Trend Continues
2023-11-29 13:39:36
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
2023-11-29 19:30:03
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Q3 GDP Revised Up To 5.2% as Gold Remains Unfazed, DXY Bounces
2023-11-29 15:12:10
Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?
2023-11-29 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy
2023-11-30 07:16:57
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher
2023-11-29 12:06:01
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Bearish Path - Technical Setups on USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2023-11-29 17:15:00
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
More View More
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy

GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Dovish Fed narrative holds strong in support of sterling.
  • US core PCE price index under the spotlight later today.
  • GBP/USD uncertain at overbought levels.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the BRITISH POUND Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound has been heavily influenced but the US dollar of recent with investors becoming less hawkish on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Recent weaker US economic data has prompted such an outlook alongside some dovish Fed commentary. During yesterday’s US trading session, the 2nd estimate on US GDP surprised to the upside but the market remained firm on it’s bearish USD viewpoint after the Fed Beige book revealed slowing economic growth and softening prices that will likely extend through to 2024. Some mixed Fed speak did not really move the needle but is worth mentioning – see statements below:

Fed’s Mester: (NEUTRAL)

Monetary policy in a good place, the US central bank has time to vet incoming data.”

“I see clear progress in lowering still-high inflation.”

Fed’s Barkin: (HAWKISH)

“I am skeptical for being on track for 2% inflation.”

“I am not willing to take another rate hike off the table.”

I believe inflation will be more stubborn than we'd like.”

Fed’s Bostic: (DOVISH)

“The US Central Bank can feel more confident in its current outlook.”

“A downward trajectory of inflation will likely continue.”

Money markets have since priced in 115bps of cumulative rate cuts by the Fed by December 2024. The focal point for the week has always been the upcoming core PCE price index (see economic calendar below) which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Should actual data fall in line with forecasts, the pound may well find additional support. Jobless claims will also be scrutinized to see whether or not recent labor market weakness continues or was just a blip in what has been a robust part of the US economy.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

From a UK perspective, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey spoke yesterday reinforcing the need to bring inflation down to 2% by “whatever measures” although markets did not take heed as the US holds a solid lead. BoE pricing shows 75bps of rate cuts by December 2024 but will likely change as UK economic data starts filtering in from next week onwards.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action trades in overbought territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI),as yesterdays doji close underlines hesitancy ahead of today’s core PCE price index report. That being said, there is still room for the pair to push higher as the 200-week moving average sits around the 1.2848 resistance handle. We could say some form of consolidation at current levels before a bullish continuation up towards that 200-week MA. As mentioned above, US data is critical to short-term directional bias on cable.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2900
  • 1.2848
  • 1.2746

Key support levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 200-day MA
  • 1.2308

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on GBP/USD with 58% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing).

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar on Bearish Path - Technical Setups on USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar on Bearish Path - Technical Setups on USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2023-11-29 17:15:00
US Q3 GDP Revised Up To 5.2% as Gold Remains Unfazed, DXY Bounces
US Q3 GDP Revised Up To 5.2% as Gold Remains Unfazed, DXY Bounces
2023-11-29 15:12:10
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Drops as Disinflationary Trend Continues
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Drops as Disinflationary Trend Continues
2023-11-29 13:39:36
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher
2023-11-29 12:06:01
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023