GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
2022-12-28 09:09:51
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Risk On or Risk Off in 2023: Looking to the Nasdaq - Dow Ratio
2022-12-27 21:00:08
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
More View More
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity

GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • U.S. housing market data dominates headlines today.
  • Weak economic data adds to lack of price action.
  • Breakout requires stimulus.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound has been rather indecisive of late which is to be expected at this time of year with minimal trading volumes and lack of fundamental stimuli. The economic calendar is equally as bare, with no high impact events scheduled for today (see economic calendar below). U.S. housing data will be the focus and with a housing recession being dominating headlines of recent, these metrics will provide important information as to the health of the U.S. housing market. Already the 30-year mortgage rate has come down from +7% giving some relief for home owners and potential new buyers alike.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

GBP/USD 4-HOUR CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily GBP/USD chart shows price action printing a long upper wick on today’s candle and remaining below the 200-day SMA (blue) resistance level. In terms of momentum, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) echoes the sideways price movement reading around the midpoint 50 level that traditionally indicates neither bullish nor bearish momentum.

Moving over to the short-term 4-hour chart, the consolidatory form is far more clear, developing into a rectangle pattern (pink). With little in the way of expected impactful news, this formation may continue. For now, GBP/USD has been respectfully ranging between the 1.2000 and 1.2100 psychological handles.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2154
  • 1.2100
  • 200-day SMA

Key support levels:

  • 1.2000
  • 1.1900

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 54% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
2022-12-28 09:09:51
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
AUD/USD Forecast: Quiet Week Ahead Going Into 2023 for Aussie
AUD/USD Forecast: Quiet Week Ahead Going Into 2023 for Aussie
2022-12-23 13:20:17
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Gains Continue as ANC NEC Announcement Keeps Markets Optimistic
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Gains Continue as ANC NEC Announcement Keeps Markets Optimistic
2022-12-23 12:16:59
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022