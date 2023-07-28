Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Slows More than Expected in June, US Dollar Subdued

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Stumbles Against a Resurgent US Dollar and Japanese Yen – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Latest
2023-07-28 10:02:41
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 03:40:00
Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Slows More than Expected in June, US Dollar Subdued

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

PCE REPORT KEY POINTS:

  • June U.S. consumer spending climbs 0.5% m-o-m in June, slightly above forecasts
  • Core PCE rises 0.2% on a monthly basis, bringing the annual rate to 4.1%, one-tenth of a percent below market estimates
  • The U.S. dollar retraces some losses after this morning’s data, but remains in negative territory
Most Read: Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis this morning released June income and outlays data. According to the government agency, personal consumption expenditures, which account for approximately 70% of the country’s output, grew 0.5% last month versus a forecast of 0.4%, a sign that the American consumer remains extraordinarily resilient despite elevated inflation and interest rates.

Elsewhere in the report, the price indexes were very encouraging given their positive directional improvement. Having said that, headline PCE rose 0.2% m-o-m, allowing the annual rate to ease to 3.0% from 3.8% previously. Meanwhile, core PCE, the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, which reflects the overall price trend in the economy, advanced 0.2% monthly, bringing the year-on-year reading to 4.1%, one-tenth of a percent below expectations.

US PERSONAL INCOME AND PCE DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Calendar

Today's report will be a mixed bag for the Fed. On the one hand, easing inflationary pressures give reason for optimism, but on the other, robust household spending may prevent policymakers from adopting a dovish stance in the near term. For this reason, the June PCE results will not significantly change the current market dynamics.

Immediately after today’s data crossed the wires, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, retraced some losses, but remained in negative territory, with Treasury yields slightly lower on the session, but attempting to rebound. For further guidance on the outlook, traders should continue to pay attention to incoming data, including last month's NFP figures, which are scheduled for release next Friday. If macroeconomic numbers surprise to the upside, both yields, and the dollar could push higher.

US DOLLAR (DXY) AND YIELDS CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

