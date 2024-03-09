 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecast: Gains Look Vulnerable in Week of Modest Data
2024-03-09 06:00:00
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure
2024-03-07 11:00:26
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Remains Weak, Gold and Bitcoin Eye Fresh Highs as US NFPs Near
2024-03-08 09:03:50
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Data to Energize Rally or Squash It, Possible Scenarios
2024-03-07 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
2024-03-06 14:19:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Sinks on Bets BoJ Will End Negative Rates Soon, US Inflation in Focus
2024-03-08 16:30:00
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
More View More
Euro Weekly Forecast: Gains Look Vulnerable in Week of Modest Data

Euro Weekly Forecast: Gains Look Vulnerable in Week of Modest Data

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • EUR/USD has risen consistently since mid-February
  • Markets think the Fed will cut rates first, a scenario which favors Euro bulls
  • This week might see consolidation if not necessarily heavy falls for EUR/USD

Most Read: USD/JPY Sinks on Bets BoJ Will End Negative Rates Soon, US Inflation in Focus

The euro has seen strong gains against the United States dollar in the past few sessions thanks to commentary from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on March 9 that he and his colleagues are ‘not far’ from cutting interest rates. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left all its monetary policy settings alone for March and, while accepting that the inflation picture seemed more encouraging, suggested that more data will be needed before record-high Eurozone borrowing costs can come down.

Official US labor data saw the overall unemployment rate tick up as wage growth relaxed, two factors clearly taken by the market as keeping rate reductions firmly in focus, even as overall non-farm payroll growth beat expectations.

Want to know where the euro may be headed? Explore all the insights available in our quarterly outlook. Request your complimentary guide today!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

In a nutshell the Euro is gaining because all of the above leaves markets with the clear impression that US rates will fall before the Eurozone’s do. However, given that markets remain pretty sure that both will be coming down, the Euro’s current outperformance might seem a little too much, and the prospect of some consolidation only rational.

At any rate the coming week will bring more scheduled economic data action for the Dollar than the Euro. German inflation numbers are on tap Tuesday and will attract attention. Price rises are expected to have decelerated in February, but to remain well the key 2% level. Germany is of course the Eurozone’s largest economy but the ECB’s need to balance the needs of all the others as well may rob these numbers of impact.

Big tradeable numbers out of the US this coming week will include retail sales, consumer sentiment and inflation.

Any or all of these will feed into interest-rate expectations but, on the basis that the Euro is now elevated and, possibly vulnerable, it’s a bearish call this week.

Keen to understand how FX retail positioning can provide hints about the short-term direction of EUR/USD? Our sentiment guide holds valuable insights on this topic. Download it now!

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -7% -5%
Weekly -23% 17% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

EUR/USD bounced at trendline support of 1.06917 back in mid-February and has risen strongly since with plenty of green candles on the chart. It has now edged back up into a trading band it crashed out of in early February, on the way down to that support.

That band now offers its own support at 1.08524, the intraday low of January 17 and 18. The range top comes in at 1.09981, the intraday peak of January 5 and 11. Any near-term push up to that level would probably leave the Euro looking quite seriously overbought, however, as EUR/USD’s Relative Strength Index has already edged up towards the 70.0 regions which suggests overbuying.

Psychological resistance at 1.10 looks like a tough nut for Euro bulls right now, with sellers emerging on approaches to that level.

The current broad uptrend channel offers near-term resistance at 1.09788, with reversals likely to consolidate ahead of the channel base, now at 1.08282.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Sinks on Bets BoJ Will End Negative Rates Soon, US Inflation in Focus
USD/JPY Sinks on Bets BoJ Will End Negative Rates Soon, US Inflation in Focus
2024-03-08 16:30:00
US Dollar Falls Further After US NFP Beat But January Number Revised Sharply Lower
US Dollar Falls Further After US NFP Beat But January Number Revised Sharply Lower
2024-03-08 13:55:12
US Dollar Remains Weak, Gold and Bitcoin Eye Fresh Highs as US NFPs Near
US Dollar Remains Weak, Gold and Bitcoin Eye Fresh Highs as US NFPs Near
2024-03-08 09:03:50
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 12h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024