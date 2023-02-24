 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German GDP Dampens Strong EZ Data This Week, US Core PCE in Focus
2023-02-24 10:25:29
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Face a Challenge Ahead US PCE Data
2023-02-24 09:05:10
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data
2023-02-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
2023-02-24 12:00:21
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
More View More
Euro Price Forecast: German GDP Dampens Strong EZ Data This Week, US Core PCE in Focus

Euro Price Forecast: German GDP Dampens Strong EZ Data This Week, US Core PCE in Focus

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • German GDP miss weighs negatively on the euro this Friday.
  • All eyes on upcoming US economic data including core PCE.
  • Falling wedge still in play as euro fades.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro began the European trading session on the backfoot after worse than expected German GDP data (see economic calendar below) and GfK consumer confidence for March. The GDP numbers showed that the German economy contracted (-0.4%) in Q4 2022 and has brought back to the table “recessionary” talks.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

This week we have seen mixed data from the eurozone including strong PMI flash and economic sentiment statistics while core inflation for January proved sticker than anticipated driving hawkish bets for the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decisions. The probability for two consecutive 50bps rate hikes in March and May are slowly growing – see table below and could lead to upcoming support for the euro. Unfortunately for the euro, these strong fundamentals have not really translated through to the euro itself primarily due to heightening geopolitical tension around Russia/Ukraine and US/China playing into the safe haven component of the greenback.

From a USD perspective, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation via the PCE price index will be in focus later today and is projected to come in marginally lower than the prior print. Anything in line or higher could result in some added support for the dollar which may be added to through subsequent Fed officials and Michigan consumer sentiment data.

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILTIEIS

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action shows the recent deceleration in USD strength which is now represented by a falling wedge pattern (black). Naturally, I will be looking for an upside breakout above wedge resistance considering this is associated with a bullish turnaround which would therefore exposed the 1.0700 handle and beyond.

From a bearish standpoint, a candle close below wedge support would likely invalidate the falling wedge and expose the 1.0500 psychological support level which could coincide with an oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bulls will likely defend this zone should the euro fall to this level. Fundamentally, the eurozone seems to be far more resilient than initially thought leaving more room for euro strength than USD strength particularly if geopolitics play its part.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0700
  • Wedge resistance
  • 1.0615

Support levels:

  • Wedge support
  • 1.0500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 58% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short-term we arrive at short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
2023-02-24 12:00:21
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
GBP/USD Wilts Toward Key Retracement As Rate Prospects Support USD
GBP/USD Wilts Toward Key Retracement As Rate Prospects Support USD
2023-02-23 12:00:45
EUR/USD on a Knife Edge as Eurozone Core Inflation Ticks Higher
EUR/USD on a Knife Edge as Eurozone Core Inflation Ticks Higher
2023-02-23 10:35:20
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023