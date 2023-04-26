 Skip to Content
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Oil Selloff Finds Support as the Reality of a Tighter Oil Market Takes Hold
2023-04-24 14:43:15
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Gold Price Pauses as US Dollar Stalls on Sinking Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Another Rejection of the $2000 Level, A Sign of Exhaustion?
2023-04-25 10:56:23
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steady Pound Faces Big Data Week
2023-04-24 07:59:34
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-04-25 16:49:33
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • GfK consumer confidence shows encouraging signs for the euro.
  • Durable goods orders and risk sentiment to drive trade today.
  • Markets patiently await further directional input as EUR/USD trades in and around 1.10.
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro managed to claw back some lost gains from yesterday’s cautious market sentiment after German GfK consumer confidence edged higher for the 7th consecutive month indicating consumer optimism around future income expectations.

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Money markets are significantly more hawkish than last week as shown in the table below. Implied European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes amount to almost 70bps in December 2023 up from 60bps last week.

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The attraction for safe-haven assets took away from aggressive ECB guidance due to the resurgence of the banking crisis (First Republic Bank). Looking ahead, US durable goods orders are scheduled and expected to print higher than the February figure – supportive for the US dollar while the US trading could spark the risk-off appetite once more, weighing negatively on the euro. The ECB’s Vice President Luis de Guindos is speaking at Greece’s economic forum in Delphi which may provide some midday volatility.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action stays planted around the 1.1000 psychological handle within an ascending channel formation (black). If banking fears continue to grip markets, we could see a break of channel support, exposing subsequent support zones.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1185 (March 2022 swing high)
  • 1.1076

Support levels:

  • 1.1000
  • Channel support

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

