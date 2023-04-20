 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
2023-04-20 16:25:00
EUR/USD Unchanged After ECB Minutes, Heavy Data Calendar Next Week
2023-04-20 11:59:21
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
USD/CAD Rises on Oil's Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD OUTLOOK:

  • Euro strengthens against the dollar as disappointing U.S. economic data exerts downward pressure on Treasury yields
  • Hawkish commentary from ECB officials also supports the common currency
  • From a technical standpoint, EUR/USD has encountered support at a key trendline, paving the way for prices to resume their journey higher
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Most Read: EUR/USD Unchanged After ECB Minutes, Heavy Data Calendar Next Week

EUR/USD rebounded on Thursday after a subdued performance in the previous session, but gains were limited amid broadly cautious market sentiment. In afternoon trading in New York, the euro was moderately outpacing the U.S. dollar, up about 0.15% to 1.0970 in a context of falling U.S. treasury yields following disappointing U.S. economic reports.

Earlier in the day, data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance rose to 245,000 in the week ended April 15, versus 240,000 forecast, pushing recurring jobless claims to 1.87 million, the highest level since November 2021, a sign that people are struggling to find new work quickly due to the slowdown in hiring.

March existing home sales also underwhelmed expectations, clocking in at 4.44 million, compared to an estimate of 4.5 million. Taken together, today's two reports suggest that the economy is buckling under the weight of the Fed's aggressive hiking cycle and could be heading toward a recession – a situation that could give policymakers cover to pause their tightening campaign in the near term.

US ECONOMIC DATA AT A GLANCE

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Elsewhere, hawkish commentary from the ECB added additional support for the euro, with President Lagarde indicating that the Governing Council “still has a bit of way to go” to return inflation to the 2.0% target. These remarks, along with those from other officials in recent days, signal that the central bank will continue raising borrowing costs at upcoming meetings.

With the ECB seen raising rates a few more times through the summer while the FOMC stays on hold, there is scope for EUR/USD to rise further. However, the bullish scenario for the euro hinges on sentiment remaining stable, otherwise, its benign outlook could change for the worse quickly, with the U.S. dollar better positioned to outperform in a risk-off environment.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -2% 0%
Weekly 45% -22% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD has managed to bounce off trendline support at 1.0935, with bulls wrestling control from bears for now, though bullish conviction appears to be weakening after the strong rally over the past four weeks or so. This could pave the way for a period of consolidation and range trading prior to the next leg higher.

In terms of key tech levels to watch, initial support rests at 1.0935, followed by 1.0875. Below that, the next area to focus on lies at the psychological 1.0800 mark. Looking higher, to first resistance to consider appears at the 2023 highs near 1.1075 and 1.1170 thereafter.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

