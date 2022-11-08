 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
2022-11-08 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Potential Regains Validity - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-07 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Bottomed?
2022-11-08 07:00:00
British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues
2022-11-07 17:30:20
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
2022-11-08 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested

Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Forex Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • ECB members double down on rate hikes.
  • EUR/USD may re-take parity in the short term.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

A number of ECB policymakers have been doubling down on the central bank’s position on interest rates and inflation, saying that higher rates are needed for longer to quell double-digit price pressures. In what looks like a concerted effort to re-assert the central bank’s authority and will on the rates market, the financial wires are full of hawkish ECB speak.

  • ECB’s Martins Kazak recently said that there is no need to halt rate hikes this year and that the central bank should continue raising rates into 2023 as any recession is likely to be shallow and brief and won’t require any rate cuts.
  • Board member and President of the Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Nagel recently stated that large rate hikes are needed and that the ECB must not let up too early on normalizing.
  • ECB Vice-President Luis De Guindos said that the central bank must continue raising rates to a level that ensures that inflation comes back into line.

The ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points at the end of October to 1.50%, its third consecutive hike and the highest level seen since 2009. The central bank is expected to raise rates by another 50 basis points at the December 15 meeting.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

While the Euro has been boosted by expectations of higher rates, the US dollar is under pressure as traders start to look through higher US rate expectations and instead focus on when the Fed may pause its tightening cycle. Although this may be months away, the fact the markets are already looking for a turnaround is weighing on the greenback. Add into the mix this week’s US midterm elections, and which party may control either or both of the House and the Senate, and the US dollar will likely remain volatile in the days and weeks ahead.

EUR/USD is trading on either side of parity at the moment with momentum looking to push the pair higher. A series of short-term higher lows from late September is underpinning the move and a re-test of the late October double top around 1.0093 is the next target. A confirmed break of this level would nullify the medium-term series of lower highs and allow the pair to move back toward 1.0200.

EUR/USD Daily Forex Price Chart November 8, 2022

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data show 47.62% of forex traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.90% lower than yesterday and 14.01% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.04% higher than yesterday and 25.67% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 19% 8%
Weekly -17% 26% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD to Stage Another Run at October High on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
AUD/USD to Stage Another Run at October High on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
2022-11-08 02:00:20
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-07 19:00:19
British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues
British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues
2022-11-07 17:30:20
Euro Brewing a Further Decline
Euro Brewing a Further Decline
2022-11-07 14:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish