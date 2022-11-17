 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Finding Resistance Tough to Break
2022-11-17 12:05:18
2022-11-17 12:05:16
Euro Pauses as US Dollar Underpinned by Fed on Sturdy Data Ahead of EU CPI
2022-11-17 04:30:00
2022-11-17 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
2022-11-16 02:00:00
2022-11-16 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
2022-11-17 10:26:27
2022-11-17 10:26:27
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
2022-11-16 13:05:53
2022-11-16 13:05:53
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
2022-11-16 11:50:30
GBP Breaking News: Energy Sources Sustain Extreme UK Inflation, Highest Since 1981
2022-11-16 07:38:38
2022-11-16 07:38:38
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
2022-11-16 11:50:30
USD/JPY Update: Price Remains Below 100-Day MA Keeping Downside Risk in Play
2022-11-16 10:30:05
2022-11-16 10:30:05
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Finding Resistance Tough to Break

Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Finding Resistance Tough to Break

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Headline inflation in the Euro Area hits an all-time high.
  • EUR/USD battling horizontal resistance and the 200-day moving average.
Final Euro Area headline inflation hit an all-time high of 10.6% in October, a fraction lower than the preliminary estimate of 10.7%. According to data from Eurostat, energy had the highest annual rate in October of 41.5% (compared with 40.7% in September) followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 13.1% (11.8% in September), with non-energy industrial goods at 6.1% (compared to 5.5% in September).

image1.png

The recent rally in EUR/USD has come to a halt as the post-CPI move fades. While market expectations of paring back of US rate hikes grow, yields in the ultra-short end of the US bond market remain firm. The one-year US Treasury bill yields around 4.66%, a premium in excess of 250 basis points over the one-year German bond. This interest rate differential will continue to limit any upside in EUR/USD in the short term.

German/US One-Year Bond Yields Remain Far Apart

image2.png

Speeches today by Fed members Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, at 14:15 GMT and 15:40 GMT respectively, will need to be watched closely for any clues about future US monetary policy.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD currently changes hands around 1.0335 after spiking to 1.0480 on Tuesday after the September PPI report showed producer inflation slowing. The break higher took the pair through both horizontal resistance at 1.0365 and the 200-day moving average. However, this move has been short-lived and spot EUR/USD is back below both. The 200-day sma has not been pressured since mid-June 2021. A short-term series of higher lows remain in place and should support the pair around 1.0280.

A Comprehensive Guide to Using Moving Averages

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart November 17, 2022

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data show 1.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.42 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.67% higher than yesterday and 14.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.07% higher than yesterday and 6.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed