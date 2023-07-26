 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Up After Fed Hike but Skating on Thin Ice, ECB Guidance Key to Outlook
2023-07-26 20:40:00
Euro Snapshot Ahead of the FOMC Rate Decision, EUR/USD EUR/JPY
2023-07-26 16:15:02
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow Looking Strong but Dax Struggling Again​​​​
2023-07-26 09:30:06
Mixed Showing in Big Tech Results, With all Eyes on FOMC Meeting Next: Microsoft, AUD/NZD, US Dollar
2023-07-26 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths
2023-07-26 18:10:00
Gold Prices Rise, but Fed Chair Powell Will Likely Keep Life Difficult for XAU/USD
2023-07-26 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Up After Fed Hike but Skating on Thin Ice, ECB Guidance Key to Outlook

EUR/USD Up After Fed Hike but Skating on Thin Ice, ECB Guidance Key to Outlook

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EURO FORECAST

  • EUR/USD rose modestly after the Federal Reserve announced its July monetary policy decision
  • The Fed resumed its tightening campaign after a brief pause last month, raising interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.25%-5.50%, but did not strike a hawkish tone
  • Market attention now turns to the ECB, with the bank’s decision and guidance key to the trajectory of the euro
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths

The U.S. dollar took a turn to the downside on Wednesday following the July FOMC announcement. Although the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.25%-5.50%, it did not adopt an aggressive outlook, with Chairman Powell refraining from definitively signaling further policy firming. The overall tone drove Treasury yields lower, pushing EUR/USD towards the 1.1100 handle.

The euro's gains, however, could be short-lived if the European Central Bank embraces a conciliatory stance at the end of its next meeting. For context, the institution led by Christine Lagarde is seen lifting borrowing costs by a quarter point on Thursday, but forward-guidance could shift in a dovish direction in the face of the deteriorating health of the economy in the region.

If ECB fails to commit to another rate rise and takes up a data-dependent approach, traders may begin to increase wagers that the hiking cycle is over, pricing out the probability of more tightening in September. This could trigger a sharp downward correction in the euro, causing the common currency to erase part of its 2023 rally.

From a technical standpoint, EUR/USD is currently squeezed between resistance at ~1.1100 and support at ~1.1015. These two zones should be watched closely in the coming days to see which way prices resolve after the dust settles following several high-impact events on Thursday and Friday that could produce outsize moves.

In the event of a bullish breakout, buying momentum could accelerate, paving the way for a rally toward 1.1180, followed by 1.1275, the 61,8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021/2022 selloff. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.1375. On the flip side, if EUR/USD heads lower and breaches support at 1.1015, we could see a drop toward 1.0950 and 1.0830 thereafter.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 1% 3%
Weekly 68% -28% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths
Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths
2023-07-26 18:10:00
Euro Snapshot Ahead of the FOMC Rate Decision, EUR/USD EUR/JPY
Euro Snapshot Ahead of the FOMC Rate Decision, EUR/USD EUR/JPY
2023-07-26 16:15:02
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023