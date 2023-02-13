 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable Ahead of Key Data Releases

EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable Ahead of Key Data Releases

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

READ MORE: US Bond Yields Rally Further Ahead of a Major US Inflation Report

EUR/USD FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK

EURUSD remains flat following the London Open despite the European Commission raising the EU growth forecast for 2023. The risk averse market environment hasn’t helped keeping any potential bullish move at bay ahead of the US inflation and EU GDP data releases tomorrow.

The European Commission noted that the EU economy entered 2023 on a better footing than projected in Autumn and lifted their growth outlook for the year to 0.9% in the Euro Area. The Euro Area looks set to avoid a technical recession thanks in large part to declining gas prices and a robust labor market. The Commission also downgraded their inflation expectations with headline inflation now expected to fall to 5.6% in 2023.

ECB policymakers Centeno and de Guindos meanwhile were largely positive in comments made this morning. Both of whom discussed positives around the inflation outlook moving forward while stating that rate hikes beyond March will remain data dependent.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Friday’s University of Michigan released their preliminary consumer sentiment survey which indicated an uptick in the one-year inflation expectations with a print of 4.2% up from 3.9% in January. This does not bode well for US inflation data, while wage growth remains a problem due to a tight labor market.

Later today we have Federal Reserve Policymaker Michelle Bowman with more hawkish rhetoric likely to add a bit of pressure on EURUSD, however I expect any major moves on the pair to remain on hold until tomorrow’s US inflation print and GDP growth rate figures out of the Euro Area.

image1.pngGraphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generatedA picture containing text Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, last week’s breakout of the ascending channel does hint at further downside for EURUSD with the weekly candle close adding further credence to the idea that further losses are in store for the pair.

The short-term outlook is a bit more mixed as we have bounced off the daily low printed in the Asian session around 1.0655. A push slightly higher to retest the lower end of the ascending channel at 1.0745 cannot be ruled out before EURUSD continues its downside move with support at 1.0645 and lower the 1.0600 handle.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – February 13, 2023

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows that retail traders are currently LONG on EURUSD with 57% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are LONG suggests EURUSD prices may continue to fall.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

