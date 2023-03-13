 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:33:10
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Shines as US Dollar Tanks on Sinking Yields from SVB Bailout. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-03-13 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
More View More
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle

EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

READ MORE: Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?

EUR/USD FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK

EURUSD rallied overnight printing a fresh one-month high at 1.0737 as the USD selloff continued. The currency strength chart below heading into the European session shows the weakness of the safe-haven dollar as a recovery in risk sentiment weighed on EURUSD.

Currency Strength Chart: Strongest - AUD, Weakest - USD.

image1.png

Source: FinancialJuice

The European open has seen EURUSD retreat slightly flirting once more with the 1.0700 as markets digest the SVB news and emergency measures by US authorities to ensure confidence in the banking sector. Regulators confirmed that the Bank’s customers would have access to their deposits on Monday whilst also setting up a new facility to provide banks access to emergency funds.

EURUSD upside still looks more favorable moving forward as Friday saw market participants drop the expectations for a 50bps hike from the Federal Reserve at its March meeting. This contrasts with the European Central Bank (ECB) whose interest decision is due on Thursday, with consensus and market participants favoring a 50bps hike. We have heard this rhetoric echoed by ECB President Christine Lagarde as well as a few ECB policymakers over the last few weeks as inflation remains uncomfortably high in the Euro Area.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Learn Technical Analysis

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

There aren’t any significant data releases on the calendar today, but some big events lie ahead this week as we have inflation data out of the US and of course the ECB rate decision. Both will likely be a driving force for EURUSD price action moving into the Q2 2023.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, EURUSD printed a fresh one-month high during the Asian session but has failed to hold onto gains heading into the European session. Looking at the daily chart price is currently in a key resistance zone between the 1.0670-1.0700 level with a daily candle close above needed to confirm bullish continuation.

EURUSD did open with a gap overnight which is something to bear in mind as markets generally close such gaps with the timing usually uncertain. However, the retracement seen following the European open leaves the pair trading at 1.0674 (at the time of writing). This leaves EURUSD only 30-odd pips from closing the gap around 1.0639, at which point the reaction will be key.

A bounce from there is likely to retest the resistance area at 1.0670-1.0700 and possibly higher while a break below could lead us toward the 1.0600 and possibly lower. The move is likely to depend on whether the improving risk sentiment and confidence in the US banking sector continues into the US session or not.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – March 13, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Dollar Rallies on Fed Repricing
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Dollar Rallies on Fed Repricing
2023-03-13 08:25:08
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: XAU/USD Fate in the Hands of US CPI?
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: XAU/USD Fate in the Hands of US CPI?
2023-03-12 12:00:02
US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Data May Revive Rally but SVB Meltdown Poses Risks
US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Data May Revive Rally but SVB Meltdown Poses Risks
2023-03-11 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023