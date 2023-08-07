EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro on Offer as German Industrial Production Contracts
What's on this page
EUR/USD ANALYSIS
- USD rebounds.
- German industrial production withers by 1.5%.
- Fed speakers under the spotlight later today.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP
After Friday’s rally post-NFP, the euro lost some of its gains as the US dollar regained some support and European growth comes into question once again. The initial kneejerk reaction to the US labor data has been quelled due to the decline in unemployment and increase in average hourly earnings (key contributor to inflation) that could keep central banks on their toes.
German industrial production (see economic calendar below) fell once again but this time missing estimates by 1%, exacerbating concerns around the largest economic contributor to the eurozone. Major contributors to the negative print stemmed from the automotive industry (-3.5%) and the construction sector (-2.5%).
Foundational Trading Knowledge
Macro Fundamentals
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Later today, the focus will be on US centric factors including Fed speak (Bowman and Bostic) who were previously conflicted in their outlooks. It will be interesting to see whether or not there is any change since then
The week ahead is relatively but does include German CPI, US CPI, US PPI and Michigan consumer sentiment data with attention firmly on US CPI that could provide some short-term volatility. In summary, a rather quiet week expected for EUR/USD that could leave the pair lingering around the 1.1000 psychological handle.
EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)
Source: DailyFX economic calendar
At present, money markets (refer to table below) price in roughly 15bps of additional interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and with dwindling eurozone economic data, ECB pricing and guidance has been ‘dovishly’ repriced.
Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter
Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES
Source: Refinitiv
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
EUR/USD DAILY CHART
Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG
Daily EUR/USD price action shows uncertainty from market participants as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains around its midpoint favoring neither bullish nor bearish momentum. Fundamental catalysts will be the primary drivers for the pair this week but I do not expect significant fluctuations from scheduled data.
Resistance levels:
- 1.1185
- 1.1096
- 1.1000
Support levels:
- 50-day moving average (yellow)
- 1.0900
IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED
IGCS shows retail traders are currently neither NET LONG NOR NET SHORT on EUR/USD, with 50% of traders currently holding both long & short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term cautious bias.
Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.