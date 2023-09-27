EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

Fed speak and weak German data weigh on euro.

US durable goods orders under the spotlight today.

1.05 not far off for bears.

Recommended by Warren Venketas Get Your Free EUR Forecast Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro cannot catch a break as it breaks down further against the US dollar this Wednesday. Downside sourced from the early morning GfK consumer confidence report (see economic calendar below) which slumped to its worst levels since April 2023 (the report focuses on income expectations, buying propensity and savings). Yet another gloomy outlook for the broader eurozone and the EUR increasing recessionary fears. Despite hawkish commentary from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Elderson who eluded to the possibility of further interest rate hikes to come, the euro continued to decline. The conflicting nature of ECB guidance and economic fundamentals are pushing market participants to almost disregard ECB officials.

On the contrary the Fed’s Kashkari once again stated “there is a risk interest rates might have to go higher” during an interview with CNN thus reinforcing his outlook from earlier this week. The euro almost immediately sold off further post-announcement highlighting the markets confidence in Fed speakers over ECB.

Later today, US durable goods orders will come into focus looking to improve on last July’s decline although still within contractionary territory (expected). Any upside surprise could help the euro claw back some of today’s losses.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT+02:00)

Source: Refinitiv

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart above shows bears attempting to break below the longer-term descending channel (black) while trading within oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Interestingly, a death cross formation seems to be looming (blue circle) where the 50-day MA (yellow) crosses below the 200-day MA (blue). If this is to develop, the euro may be in for additional downside, exposing the 1.0500 psychological handle.

Introduction to Technical Analysis Moving Averages Recommended by Warren Venketas Start Course

Resistance levels:

1.0635

1.0600

Channel support

Support levels:

1.0500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently neither NET LONG on EUR/USD, with 72% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect EUR/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis Market Sentiment Recommended by Warren Venketas Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas