 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Tumbles as Germany Enters Recession
2023-05-25 07:55:44
US Dollar Rides High as Debt Debate Continues Amid Fitch Re-Rating. Higher DXY?
2023-05-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pings Higher as Specs Told to ‘Watch Out’ by OPEC+. Higher WTI?
2023-05-25 02:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Hang Seng Fall Sharply, but Nasdaq 100 Supported by Nvidia​​​​
2023-05-25 09:30:00
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Tumbles as Germany Enters Recession

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Tumbles as Germany Enters Recession

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • German Q1 GDP confirms technical recession over the winter period.
  • US GDP, ECB speakers and debt ceiling updates to drive EUR/USD today.
  • Technical indicators do not rule out further downside for the euro.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro continues to lose ground against the US dollar this morning after German GDP (see economic calendar below) surprised markets indicating Europe’s largest economy has entered into a technical winter recession. Two consecutive negative quarters is the official definition of a recession giving the euro bulls little optimism in a risk averse environment.

The US debt ceiling remains at the top of investors minds and with no deal on the table, markets are becoming increasingly more jittery – playing into the safe haven hands of the greenback. The Fitch ratings agency supplemented the already nervy market by placing the US on negative watch for a possible downgrade as a consequence of ongoing debt ceiling talks.

The day ahead features several European Central Bank (ECB) speakers and it will be interesting to see whether they cite the recent German GDP report in what has been an extremely hawkish narrative of recent.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

From a US perspective, US GDP is the only high impact event to come alongside the Fed’s Collins. Yesterday’s FOMC minutes didn’t help the situation for the euro with many officials either looking at a pause or another hike in the June meeting. That being said, moving forward the door is open for additional rate hikes should the need arise. This gives more significance to key US economic data including today’s GDP and tomorrow’s core PCE price index, durable goods orders and Michigan consumer sentiment.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action has just breached below the 1.0736 key area of confluence looking to the 1.0700 psychological support handle – last seen in March 2023. There is still scope for further downside particularly if the current risk off sentiment continues. That being said, with so many moving variables to consider this week, the pair is very much at the mercy of external fundamental macro drivers.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0900/ 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 1.0800
  • 1.0736

Support levels:

  • 1.0700
  • 1.0615

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 62% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action
Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action
2023-05-25 06:30:00
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Fed Minutes Signal Inclination for Less Hawkish Stance, US Dollar Retains Gains
Fed Minutes Signal Inclination for Less Hawkish Stance, US Dollar Retains Gains
2023-05-24 19:10:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 25, 2023