EUR/USD Nudges Higher as Euro Area GDP Hits Estimates, Economic Sentiment Beats
2022-11-15 10:33:50
Euro Rides High as US Dollar Ponders the Path Ahead with Fed and G-20 in the Frame
2022-11-15 05:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-11-15 10:25:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2022-11-15 02:00:15
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Still Has Legs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-14 20:40:00
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
Another Round of Gilt and Sterling Sales as the UK Heads into Recession
2022-11-14 15:30:46
Euro Rides High as US Dollar Ponders the Path Ahead with Fed and G-20 in the Frame
2022-11-15 05:05:00
Japanese Yen Yawned at GDP Miss as US Dollar Dominates. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-11-15 00:00:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher as Euro Area GDP Hits Estimates, Economic Sentiment Beats

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Euro GDP and ZEW Sentiment Key Points:

  • EU GDP Growth Rate QoQ: Actual 0.2% Vs 0.2% Forecast.
  • EU GDP Growth Rate YoY: Actual 2.1% Vs 2.1% Forecast.
  • EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Index: Actual -38.7 Vs -59.7 October.
  • German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index: Actual -36.7 Vs -59.2 October.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Euro Area economy expanded 0.2% quarter on quarter in the three months to September of 2022, following a 0.7% growth in Q2, in line with market expectations. It was the weakest GDP growth since the rebound from Covid-19 restrictions in Q2 2021 as a contraction in Q4 seems a certainty. The Inflation rate continues to hover at record levels with the energy prices elevated and further rate hikes expected from the ECB.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Euro Area rose sharply in November on hopes of a fall in inflation data. Germany saw an improvement of 22.5 points to -36.7, its highest reading since June and above market expectations of -50.0. The Euro Area improved to -38.7 in November of 2022 from – 59.7 in October which makes the ECBs job harder as they try to balance the inflation fight and market expectations of slower rate hikes moving forward.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The Euro’s recent rally against the greenback may seem like a turning point when looking at recent data releases, however this may be a bit premature. The rally has had more to do with dollar weakness rather than a Euro recovery. This was echoed by the European Commission on Friday who warned that inflation is not going away anytime soon while slashing their growth forecast for 2023. The commission expects a continued contraction of the economy heading into Q1 2023 as the cost-of-living shock is expected to bite consumers particularly hard during the winter months.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Commission expects inflation to remain elevated with estimates of 6.1% for 2023, an increase from July’s forecast. The Commission's report prompted a response from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos who echoed the gloomy outlook for the winter months.

Market reaction

EUR/USD 1H Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Initial reaction was relatively subdued with a 10-pip spike higher for EURUSD following its 70 pip rally to start the European session.

The recent rally on EUR/USD owes more to dollar weakness yet the size of the move has surprised many. Since breaking the bear flag formation on the D chart the pair has rallied a further 200 odd pips with immediate resistance to be found around the 1.0500 area.

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -1% 1%
Weekly -23% 5% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

