EUR/USD Levels Off at Support Ahead of Key Fed Decision – Outlook & Analysis
2024-03-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
Gold Price Coils Further, Silver Hits a Multi-Week High
2024-03-14 14:03:35
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
2024-03-15 13:00:14
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation
2024-03-15 09:15:44
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
EUR/USD Levels Off at Support Ahead of Key Fed Decision – Outlook & Analysis

EUR/USD Levels Off at Support Ahead of Key Fed Decision – Outlook & Analysis

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD

  • EUR/USD moves without directional conviction ahead of next week’s FOMC decision
  • The Fed is seen keeping interest rates steady, but there is no consensus on guidance
  • This article looks at EUR/USD’s technical outlook over the coming trading sessions

Most Read: US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups

The U.S. dollar was broadly flat against the euro on Friday (EUR/USD 0.0% at 1.0885) after a strong showing in the previous session, despite an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields, with many traders opting to stay on the sidelines and avoid large directional bets ahead of next week's Federal Reserve’s decision.

Although the U.S. central bank is expected to keep its policy settings unchanged at its March meeting, there is no general consensus on what policymakers will say about the outlook. For this reason, volatility is likely to accelerate in the coming sessions across assets.

In terms of possible scenarios, traders should not be surprised if the FOMC adopts a slightly more hawkish stance in light of upside inflation risks, which have clearly materialized in the latest CPI and PPI reports released a few days ago.

While the Fed has stated that it intends to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point in 2024, stalled progress on disinflation, coupled with economic resilience, could force the institution to delay the start of its easing cycle and signal fewer rate cuts for the period.

Presently, markets are anticipating approximately three quarter-point rate reductions through year’s end. Should policymakers indicate an intention to deliver fewer cuts than currently priced in, we could see yields push higher across the curve, bolstering the U.S. dollar in the process.

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD leveled off on Friday after falling sharply on Thursday, with prices hovering slightly above support at 1.0875. If this floor holds in the coming days, buyers may slowly start reentering the market again, setting the stage for a move towards 1.0980. On further strength, all eyes will be on 1.1020.

On the flip side, if technical support caves in, sellers may feel emboldened to launch a bearish assault on 1.0850/1.0835, an area where three significant moving averages intersect. Below this band, attention will be directed towards 1.0790 and 1.0725 thereafter.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

