 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: US Inflation Data to Drive Market Sentiment, Breakdown in Play
2024-02-12 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Dips as Stocks Fly; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Await US Inflation
2024-02-11 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high
2024-02-09 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks ahead of US CPI; Setups on Gold, USD/JPY & GBP/USD
2024-02-13 00:10:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Listless Ahead of US CPI, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Probes Multi-Year High
2024-02-12 09:22:06
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks ahead of US CPI; Setups on Gold, USD/JPY & GBP/USD
2024-02-13 00:10:00
British Pound Latest – Heavyweight UK Data Will Steer GBP/USD, EUR/GBP in the Days Ahead
2024-02-12 14:30:15
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks ahead of US CPI; Setups on Gold, USD/JPY & GBP/USD
2024-02-13 00:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Dips as Stocks Fly; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Await US Inflation
2024-02-11 18:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Forecast: US Inflation Data to Drive Market Sentiment, Breakdown in Play

EUR/USD Forecast: US Inflation Data to Drive Market Sentiment, Breakdown in Play

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EURO OUTLOOK

  • EUR/USD slides on Monday, turning lower after failing to clear resistance at 1.0785
  • Market attention will be on the January U.S. inflation report on Tuesday
  • This article explores EUR/USD’s key technical levels to watch in the coming days

Most Read: Gold Dips as Stocks Fly; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Await US Inflation

EUR/USD retreated moderately at the start of the new week, dragged down by the broad-based strength of the U.S. dollar, as demonstrated by a 0.15% increase in the DXY index, which took place in a context of rising U.S. Treasury yields.

Monday’s price action was unimpressive, as many traders remained on the sidelines, waiting for new catalysts that could spark more meaningful moves. Tuesday, however, promises a shift, with the potential for increased volatility in the FX markets, driven by the anticipated release of U.S. inflation data.

In terms of consensus estimates, annual headline CPI is forecast to have downshifted to 2.9% in January from 3.4% in the previous month. The core gauge is also seen moderating, but in a more gradual fashion, easing to 3.7% from 3.9% previously.

Eager to discover what the future holds for the euro? Delve into our Q1 trading forecast for expert insights. Get your free copy now!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

If progress in disinflation stalls or proceeds less favorably than anticipated, the Fed may be inclined to delay the start of its easing cycle, propelling U.S. yields higher. This could reinforce the U.S. dollar’s rebound witnessed in 2024, creating a hostile environment for the euro.

Conversely, if CPI figures surprise to the downside, the opposite market response is likely to unfold, especially if the miss is substantial. This outcome could reignite speculation of a rate cut at the March FOMC meeting, weighing on yields and the U.S. dollar. This scenario would be bullish for EUR/USD.

UPCOMING US INFLATION REPORT

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Wondering how retail positioning can shape EUR/USD’s trajectory in the near term? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, get the guide now!

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -4% 5%
Weekly -19% 31% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD pushed towards resistance at 1.0785 on Monday, but then reversed course. If this bearish rejection is confirmed in the coming days, sellers could spark a move towards 1.0720. The pair may find stability in this area before rebounding, but a breakdown would put the 1.0650 level squarely in focus.

On the other hand, if sentiment flips back in favor of buyers and EUR/USD breaks above 1.0785 decisively, we could see a rally towards the 200-day simple moving average and trendline resistance at 1.0835 in the near term. Looking higher, attention will turn to the 1.0900 handle.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar on Tenterhooks ahead of US CPI; Setups on Gold, USD/JPY & GBP/USD
US Dollar on Tenterhooks ahead of US CPI; Setups on Gold, USD/JPY & GBP/USD
2024-02-13 00:10:00
British Pound Latest – Heavyweight UK Data Will Steer GBP/USD, EUR/GBP in the Days Ahead
British Pound Latest – Heavyweight UK Data Will Steer GBP/USD, EUR/GBP in the Days Ahead
2024-02-12 14:30:15
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Dips as Stocks Fly; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Await US Inflation
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Dips as Stocks Fly; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Await US Inflation
2024-02-11 18:00:00
EURUSD Ticks Lower As Weaker German Inflation Confirmed, ECB Still In A Bind
EURUSD Ticks Lower As Weaker German Inflation Confirmed, ECB Still In A Bind
2024-02-09 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
USDOLLAR