 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
2023-09-13 07:57:22
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Soars to Resistance as Retail Traders Become More Bearish
2023-09-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-13 00:30:00
Gold Outlook Remains Mixed - XAU/USD Eyes US Inflation Report for Guidance
2023-09-12 11:00:04
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
2023-09-13 06:36:33
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
2023-09-13 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside
2023-09-12 13:59:44
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
More View More
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD PRICE FORECAST:

If you are a beginner trader, make use of our resources and download your free guide now

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

WEEKLY FORECAST: Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside

The Euro staged a late recovery yesterday helped by a waning Dollar Index (DXY) as the day progressed. This was compounded by sources who suggest the ECB are about to upgrade their inflation outlook for 2024 to above 3% which saw a hawkish repricing of rate hike expectations from the ECB. This rhetoric has been echoed by comments from European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen this morning who stated that returning to the ECB inflation target is to take time.

This morning we are seeing a slight retracement in EURUSD as the Dollar Index (DXY) has started the day on the front foot. Is this drop a precursor for Dollar Weakness later in the day?

Currency Strength Chart: Strongest - USD, Weakest - GBP.

image1.png

Source: FinancialJuice

ECB RATE HIKE PROJECTIONS AND US CPI DATA

News that the ECB are planning to upgrade rate hike expectations pose a headache from the Central Bank as the Euro Area economy continues to stutter. Yesterday we had ZEW data out with economist particularly concerned about Europe’s most industrialized economy, Germany. The ECB it would seem would like to hike rates tomorrow in what would be a 10th successive rate hike but the worsening economic conditions in the Euro Area pose a challenge. It seems to be 50/50 at this stage whether we get a hike tomorrow with the rise in oil prices likely to factor in as well. The fear might be that persistently high energy prices may eventually bleed into inflation increasing the likelihood of second round inflationary pressures.

The US CPI data is due out later today and will be the last inflation print before next weeks FED Meeting. It's an interesting one with higher energy prices likely to see an uptick in headline inflation which in theory should keep the Dollar bid. Market participants appear convinced that the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady next week with a view to a possible hike in November. Will the resurgence in oil prices also weigh on the FED decision at next week’s meeting?

Tips and Tricks to Trading EURUSD? Download the Guide Now

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

RISK EVENTS AHEAD

From a risk event perspective there is US CPI and the ECB Interest Rate Announcement tomorrow which at this stage appear to be on different ends of the spectrum. US inflation is expected to be sticky and thus keep the USD supported while it is now a 50/50 bet on whether the ECB hike on rates tomorrow.

If the ECB pause tomorrow with a hawkish outlook there is a chance the Euro may still rally in the aftermath. It would not come as a complete shock as markets are still pricing in around an 80% chance of one more rate hike from the ECB in 2023. The next two days could be crucial for EURUSD as the end of the Q3 approaches.

image2.pngA screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Looking at EURUSD from a technical perspective and we have bounced off a key area of support around the 1.0680 mark which served as a strong area of support in June. Further downside remains possible today with the US CPI print potentially serving as a catalyst for further USD strength.

A push lower here has that key support level of 1.0680 to contend with, with a break and daily candle close below opening up a possible retest of the 1.0500 psychological level. This narrative could prove challenging given the ECB rate decision tomorrow which may tilt toward the hawkish end of the spectrum.

All in all, the technical picture looks set to be clouded by the next two days of data releases after which the outlook on EURUSD from a technical standpoint may begin to clear up as Q4 approaches.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – September 13, 2023

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA

IGCS shows retail traders are currently Net-Long on EURUSD, with 63% of traders currently holding LONG positions.

To Get the Full IG Client Sentiment Breakdown as well as Tips, Please Download the Guide Below

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 10% 1%
Weekly -10% 22% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
2023-09-13 06:36:33
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
2023-09-13 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Falls, Yet Bullish Double Bottom Holds Promise
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Falls, Yet Bullish Double Bottom Holds Promise
2023-09-12 20:30:00
US Dollar Up as Oil Soars, Nasdaq 100 Dips Pre-US CPI - How to Trade Inflation?
US Dollar Up as Oil Soars, Nasdaq 100 Dips Pre-US CPI - How to Trade Inflation?
2023-09-12 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023