News
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
2023-01-26 10:31:26
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
2023-01-25 12:00:05
News
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
2023-01-26 08:58:07
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: 200 DMAs in Play
2023-01-25 17:23:09
Microsoft Shares Surge After Hours on Mixed Earnings – A Dow Recharge Tomorrow?
2023-01-24 21:15:48
News
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2023-01-26 04:00:00
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-25 04:30:00
News
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
News
Japanese Yen Gains After Strong Demand at 2-Year Treasury Auction, Where to?
2023-01-26 00:00:00
USDJPY Outlook: A Break Decided Between Rate Forecasts and Risk Trends
2023-01-25 22:00:39
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable

EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable

Zain Vawda, Analyst

EUR/USD Price, Charts and Analysis:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Download Our Updated Euro Forecast for Q1 2023
Get My Guide

READ MORE: CAD Breaking News: BoC’s 25bps Rate Hike Receives Dovish Reaction, Loonie on Offer

EUR/USD OUTLOOK

EUR/USD continued its advance from yesterday holding above the 1.09 handle following the European open. The Euro gained steam against the greenback yesterday as the knock-on effects from the Bank of Canada rate decision trickled through the market.

The Bank of Canada rate decision seems to have spurred a return of risk on sentiment as markets hope other central banks will follow suit. The BoC announced a pause to rate hikes in order to gauge the effects of recent increases on the Canadian economy. Given that the BoC was the first major central bank to hike rates market participants seem to view yesterday’s announcement as a sign that the Federal Reserve and the ECB may follow suit. ECB policymakers however remain hawkish on the rate hike front as evidenced by comments made yesterday.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

ECB Policymakers Makhlouf, Nagel and Vasle all remained rather hawkish in comments made yesterday as they agreed that further rate hikes were needed while cautioning that the inflation fight may not be over.

We do have some data releases from the US later today, the main one being the GDP growth data. Market participants will be keeping a close watch as the dollar index searches for some clarity.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

The Dollar Index (DXY) is in need of a catalyst to provide some clear direction at the moment. The index has been in a range for the past 9 days with price action similar to that of the holiday season. We are hovering near the range low at present with today’s GDP out of the US likely to provide a much-needed catalyst for a breakout.

Dollar Index Daily Chart- January 26, 2023

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, price action remains messy on EUR/USD as we remain within the ascending channel. A breakout of the channel appears unlikely, yet horizontal resistance rests around the 1.0940 area.

The 100 and 200-day MAs are about to cross in a further nod to the upside trend in play at present. The only concern for bulls at this stage is that both the daily and weekly timeframe remain in overbought territory and might be worth keeping in mind.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – January 26, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows that retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD with 66% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are SHORT suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

CAD Breaking News: BoC's 25bps Rate Hike Receives Dovish Reaction, Loonie on Offer
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
Austrian Dollar Update: CPI Beat Reveals Worrying Trend for the RBA
Australian Dollar Jumps on Hot CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
