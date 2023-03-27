 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
Gold Price Trickles Lower as Acceptance Above the $2000 Level Remains Elusive
2023-03-27 08:22:27
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout

EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD AND GBP/USD OUTLOOK:

  • Euro and sterling begin the week on a positive note, bolstered by improving market sentiment
  • U.S. dollar weakens amid lower safe-haven demand
  • This article analyzes key EUR/USD and GBP/USD tech levels to watch in the near term
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now

The euro and British pound began the week on a bullish note, appreciating moderately against the U.S. dollar on reduced safe-haven demand. Heading into the Wall Street close, EUR/USD was up 0.33% to 1.0795, while GBP/USD was 0.5% higher, trading a touch below the 1.2200 handle.

High-beta currencies were supported by a positive mood following news that First Citizens Bancshares agreed to acquire parts of bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, a move that may help reduce anxiety over stress in the U.S. banking system.

In addition, leaked reports that U.S. authorities may be considering expanding emergency lending programs to support troubled regional financial institutions in need of liquidity also contributed to the improved sentiment.

With the recent moves, both EUR/USD and GBP/USD are trading near key levels. Below is an analysis of each pair from a technical point of view.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% 10% 13%
Weekly 15% -9% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After Monday’s advance, EUR/USD is tentatively approaching trendline resistance near the psychological 1.0900 level. Prices were rejected from that region last week, so a similar outcome cannot be ruled out on another test. On the off chance of a pullback, technical support can be seen around the 50-day moving average, followed by 1.0630.

Conversely, if bulls manage to push the pair above the 1.0900 barrier successfully, we could see a move toward the February high around 1.1035. On further strength, the focus shifts to the 1.1200 level.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 16% 9%
Weekly 13% -6% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After the recent rally, GBP/USD is probing cluster resistance located around the 1.2300 area. If this barrier is breached in the coming sessions, bulls could launch an attack on 1.2450, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 slump, which also aligns with the January and December highs.

On the flip side, if prices get rejected from current levels and begin to correct lower, initial support lies around the 50-day simple moving average. Below that, the next floor of interest can be found at 1.1960, followed by 1.1900.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Subdued, Banks Gain, US Treasury Yields Move Higher
US Dollar (DXY) Subdued, Banks Gain, US Treasury Yields Move Higher
2023-03-27 14:10:23
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
US Dollar Outlook: Path of Least Resistance is Lower after Fed Ditches Hawkish View
US Dollar Outlook: Path of Least Resistance is Lower after Fed Ditches Hawkish View
2023-03-24 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023