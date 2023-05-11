 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-05-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
Gold Prices Tepid Despite Lower Yields Post-CPI. Is the Bullish Case Over?
2023-05-10 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points to 4.5%, Sterling Nudges Higher
2023-05-11 11:24:51
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness

EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD AND S&P 500 FORECAST:

  • EUR/USD slides on risk-off sentiment, testing a key technical support near the psychological 1.0900 level
  • The S&P 500 also loses ground, but Alphabet’s solid rally cushions market weakness
  • This article looks at key technical levels to watch on EUR/USD and the S&P 500 over the coming days
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD Breaking News - Favorable PPI Print Accompanied by Softening Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board on Thursday, despite falling U.S. bond yields, indicating that the move was driven by increased demand for defensive assets in response to risk aversion. In this context, EUR/USD sustained heavy losses in the session, down 0.6% to 1.0910 at the time of writing.

In the equity space, the S&P 500 was also underwater, with the index falling 0.35% to 4,135 in early afternoon trading, hit by weakness in most cyclical sectors. The sell-off would have been larger had it not been for Alphabet shares' strong rally, which gained about 5% on "AI hype" following the release of new products (Alphabet is Google’s parent company).

In any case, negative sentiment was triggered by renewed concerns about regional banks after PacWest Bancorp (PACW) revealed that it lost 9.5% of its deposits last week, a sign that outflows may be reaccelerating amid growing pessimism surrounding the industry.

JPMorgan Chase CEO’s comments warning that the recent banking sector turmoil is not over and that commercial real estate losses may take a few financial firms down appeared to have reinforced the bearish tone on Wall Street.

The large jump in unemployment claims made matters worse for riskier assets. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits climbed to its highest level in 18 months for the week ending May 6, suggesting the jobs market may be starting to crack.

Although rising unemployment may lead the Fed to adopt a dovish stance sooner than forecast, the effects of a policy pivot may not transmit linearly to most assets. For example, before weakening steadily, the USD could rise on flight-to-safety flows if markets begin to convulse because of an imminent downturn.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -9% 2%
Weekly 57% -15% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After the recent pullback, EUR/USD seems to be sitting above technical support located near the psychological 1.0900 level. If bulls fail to fend off the current bearish assault and the floor is breached, selling momentum could accelerate, setting the stage for a move toward trendline support at 1.0850.

On the other hand, if buyers regain the upper hand and cause prices to reverse higher from present levels, initial resistance appears at 1.1035. On further strength, the focus shifts higher to the 2023 swing highs just a touch below the 1.1100 handle.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A picture containing screenshot, text, diagram, line Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

A careful examination of the S&P 500’s daily chart suggests prices are developing a double-bottom pattern, a bullish setup according to technical analysis. The configuration, which has not yet been completed, would be confirmed by a breach of resistance at 4,200. This bullish breakout could open up the possibility of a move toward 4,310, the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 decline.

Conversely, if sellers retake control of the market and push the index lower, the first support to consider rests at 4,100, followed by 4,075. If both floors are taken out decisively, the double-bottom formation would be invalidated, paving the way for a drop toward 4,150. On further weakness, bears could become emboldened to launch an attack on trendline support at 4,000.

US 500 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -1% 3%
Weekly -6% 6% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

A picture containing screenshot, diagram, plot, line Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

What’s Going on With the South African Rand & Will We See a New ATH?
What’s Going on With the South African Rand & Will We See a New ATH?
2023-05-11 14:25:30
USD Breaking News: Favourable PPI Print Accompanied by Softening Jobs Data
USD Breaking News: Favourable PPI Print Accompanied by Softening Jobs Data
2023-05-11 13:01:18
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points to 4.5%, Sterling Nudges Higher
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points to 4.5%, Sterling Nudges Higher
2023-05-11 11:24:51
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 11, 2023
US 500
Mixed
Last updated: May 11, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: May 11, 2023