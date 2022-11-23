 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Gold's Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Gold's Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rally to Resistance – Can Bulls Force the Breakout?
2022-11-23 15:00:00
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
2022-11-23 10:30:46
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
EUR/JPY Breaks Horizontal Resistance, Eyeing Triangle Breakout

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY OUTLOOK

EUR/JPY rallied to the upside yesterday finally breaking above horizontal resistance and creating a new higher high. The pair has also broken above the 100-day MA now testing the top of the triangle pattern currently in play.

Price Action on the pair remains interesting as the daily timeframe remains bearish while the overall trend on the 4H is bearish as well. This provides the potential for a few different scenarios to play out over the coming days.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Fundamentals over the short to medium term support an upside break at this stage given the rate hike path being followed by the European Central Bank compared to the Bank of Japan’s insistence on keeping rates low as wage growth lags inflation. No policy changes are expected from the Bank of Japan until Governor Kuroda’s term ends in April.

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Chart – November 23, 2022

image1.png

Source: TradingView

On the four-hour chart above the triangle pattern is clearly visible while the pair has continually printed higher highs and higher lows. The overall picture on the 4H timeframe still remains bearish however which indicates a downside breakout cannot be ruled out at this point.

We are trading at the top of the triangle pattern at present with the apex of the triangle drawing closer. A breakout remains imminent with a break and candle close above the 146.00 level likely to result in an upside rally with resistance areas around the 147.00 and 148.00 handles respectively.

An alternative play for the pair could see a break and candle close below the ascending lower trendline which could push the pair toward support at 144.33 or lower toward the 142.50 area. These potential breakouts require traders to remain nimble with both breakouts still a possibility.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows that retail traders are currently short on EUR/JPY with 68% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term upside bias.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

