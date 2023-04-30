 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
2023-04-29 06:00:10
EU Breaking News: German Economy Stagnates, EU GDP Grows Marginally
2023-04-28 09:48:18
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
2023-04-28 15:10:00
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-04-28 11:30:05
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged: Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-04-28 04:15:00
More View More
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices

Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

WTI OIL PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

WTI TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: MIXED

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI WEEK IN REVIEW AND WORLD BANK OUTLOOK

Crude Oil had a mixed week to say the least with a rally to close the week not enough to prevent a drop of 1.5% while posting its 6th month of losses in succession. Early week gains were wiped away by a mid-week US Dollar recovery before robust US earnings data saw market optimism return.

Most Read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Holds Ahead of Huge Event Risk

US data itself painted a rather mixed picture on its own as US GDP data and a decline is in US capital goods spending pointed to a slowdown in economic growth while inflationary and recessionary fears resurfaced. This came back to the fore with Fridays PCE data which came in slightly higher MoM and YoY hinting at further rate hikes or at least the need for restrictive rates to be maintained for a longer period which in turn could affect demand.

US Inventories data from the EIA declined more than expected over the past week while demand for motor fuel surged as summer approaches. US production meanwhile declined some 12.5 million (bpd) in February, the lowest since December 2022. Meanwhile, the Baker Hughes report for the week ending April 28 was unchanged at 591 rigs but inched down by one in April in what was their fifth monthly decline.

image1.jpg

Source: Oil and Gas

Of interest we also had the World Bank release their latest Commodity Markets Outlook report for 2023 and beyond. The report suggests that commodity prices are gearing up for their sharpest drop since the Covid-19 Pandemic. Energy prices are projected to decline by 26% this year with the price of Brent crude Oil in U.S. dollars expected to average $84 a barrel this year, down 16% from the 2022 average. Despite the large declines expected for the year, prices of all major commodity groups will remain well above their 2015-2019 average levels with European natural gas prices hovering at almost three times the average over the 2015-19 period.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

LOOKING AHEAD

Heading into the new week, we have a bunch of high rated risk events which could have an impact on the US dollar and general market sentiment which in turn could affect Oil prices. The persistent fears around a potential recession could either be in a for a reprieve or get worse following the outcome of the US FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Markets are expecting a 25bps hike, but the devil lies in the details as they say with market participants keen to hear the Feds take on the rate path moving forward as well as the ongoing fears surrounding a recession. A hike next week by the Fed and fellow Central Banks could feed the ongoing recession narrative and dent any further recovery in Oil prices.

There is a large amount of data on the Economic docket for the week, but nothing directly linked to OPEC + or Oil prices. Most moves will be down to the effect data releases have an overall sentiment and the US dollar, something which seems to be a theme of late. In short hawkish rhetoric’s from Central Banks and in particular the Federal Reserve is likely to see recession fears rise and Oil prices dip and vice versa.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

ECONOMIC CALENDAR FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The week ahead on the calendar is busy across the developed world with a host of ‘high’ rated data releases, and ‘medium’ rated data releases.

Here are some of the key high ‘rated’ risk events for the week ahead on the economic calendar:

  • On Monday, May 1, we have US ISM Data due at 14h00 GMT.
  • On Tuesday, May 2, we have the Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash print for the Euro Area due at 09h00 GMT.
  • On Wednesday, May 3, we have US ISM Services Data due at 14h00 GMT.
  • On Wednesday, May 3, we have the FOMC Interest rate decision and Press Conference due at 18h00 and 18h30 GMT respectively.
  • On Thursday, May 4, we have the ECB Rate Decision and Press Conference Starting at 12h15 and 12h45 GMT respectively.
  • On Friday, May 5, we close out the week with US NFP Jobs Data due at 12h30 GMT.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart – April 28, 2023

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

The weekly chart for WTI shows a large wick to the downside from the past week as buying pressure came to the fore on Thursday and Friday. The weekly candle closed as a hanging man candlestick; however, it is not exactly the top of the recent rally and thus seems less convincing. On the weekly chart we seem to be in a very broad trading range since November 2022 trapped between the 100 and 200-day MAs. Oil has not seen 3 successive bearish weeks since November 2022 and this is looking likely to continue based on price action and this past weekly candle close.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – April 28, 2023

image5.png

Source: TradingView

The daily timeframe gives us a clearer picture of the initial price jump following the announcement of a production cut by OPEC+ at the beginning of April. We saw price rally slightly higher before finding significant resistance at the 200-day MA around the $83.30 a barrel mark before falling to this week’s low print of $74 a barrel.

Currently price rests just below the 100-day MA having rallied strongly on Thursday and Friday. The candle close on Friday has completed a Morningstar candlestick pattern which hints at further upside to start the new week. Whether this is sustainable however, will depend on the Economic data as well as Geopolitical tensions.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye Out For

Resistance levels:

  • $78.70
  • $79.80
  • $81.90 (200-day MA)

Key support levels:

  • $74.30
  • $72.50
  • $70.20

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
2023-04-28 15:10:00
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Copper Issues Worrying Signal to Markets on Softer Chinese Demand
Copper Issues Worrying Signal to Markets on Softer Chinese Demand
2023-04-26 13:36:52
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
2023-04-26 11:45:29
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude