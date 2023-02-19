Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breakout and S&P 500 Breakdown Don’t Project Conviction Into Next Week
2023-02-17 23:00:34
EUR/USD Latest: Trendline Break and Rate Expectations Climb to 3.75%
2023-02-17 12:19:37
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Finding its Footing on Revised Demand Outlook & Weaker USD
2023-02-16 08:54:58
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable Amid Hawkish Fedspeak and Further Hike Odds
2023-02-17 06:00:00
Gold Prices Charge Toward Fibonacci Support as Markets Bet on Higher Fed Peak Rates
2023-02-16 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Yen Jumps on Hawkish Fed & Rising Yields
2023-02-17 15:00:02
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
More View More
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance

Diego Colman,

USD/CAD FORECAST: MILDLY BULLISH

  • USD/CAD advances and challenges a key technical resistance as volatility begins to pick up
  • Canada’s inflation data could be an important catalyst for price action next week
  • Market sentiment should also be a major driver of the Canadian dollar in the near term
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: S&P 500 Underwater but Exuberance Hasn’t Yet Cracked - What Now for Stocks?

For much of the last month and a half, USD/CAD (U.S. dollar – Canadian dollar) has been rangebound, moving largely directionless between support at ~1.3280 and resistance at ~1.3530. In recent days, the pair has accelerated to the upside following a volatility surge, testing the topside of the consolidation range, but failing to break out of it decisively.

In the coming sessions, there will be several macro events that could trigger wild swings and possibly guide near-term price action, so it is important to keep an eye on the economic calendar to understand what is driving the markets. That said, the two key releases that USD/CAD traders should watch closely are Canada’s inflation report on Tuesday and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.

Bank of Canada raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 4.50% at its January meeting and signaled that its aggressive tightening campaign has ended, but policymakers may reassess the outlook if inflationary forces remain stubbornly high. For that reason, traders should carefully scrutinize incoming data.

According to consensus estimates, Canadian January CPI rose 0.7% month-over-month, bringing the annual rate to 6.1% from 6.3% previously, a small but welcome directional improvement. An inline or below-forecast readout should be bearish for the Loonie, but an upside surprise would add some support insofar as the result could lead investors to discount further BoC hikes.

Why will a hotter-than-expected CPI print be only slightly positive for the Canadian dollar? Because the market is now focusing more on the U.S. side of the equation, amid increased bets that the U.S. central bank’s terminal rate will settle higher than initially anticipated in response to sticky inflation. Sentiment is now being dictated by Fed’s roadmap considerations.

The release of the FOMC minutes of the January/February meeting will provide traders with an opportunity to assess policymakers' thinking regarding future actions, but the document is unlikely to change the prevailing narrative following hawkish Fedspeak this past week. Against this backdrop, the U.S. dollar is well-placed to extend its recovery in the coming sessions, especially if safe-haven demand emerges in earnest.

Returning to the USD/CAD to focus on technical analysis, the pair may encounter strong resistance at 1.3530, but if this ceiling is breached decisively, bulls could launch an attack on the 1.3700 psychological level. In contrast, if sellers regain the upper hand and spark a pullback, we can’t rule out a move toward the 2023 lows.

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -2% -5%
Weekly -39% 29% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Yen Jumps on Hawkish Fed & Rising Yields
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Yen Jumps on Hawkish Fed & Rising Yields
2023-02-17 15:00:02
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Reacting Favorably to Fed Speakers
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Reacting Favorably to Fed Speakers
2023-02-17 13:30:02
EUR/USD Latest: Trendline Break and Rate Expectations Climb to 3.75%
EUR/USD Latest: Trendline Break and Rate Expectations Climb to 3.75%
2023-02-17 12:19:37
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bullish