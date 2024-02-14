British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-02-14 23:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-02-14 08:20:44
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
USD/JPY Forecast: Hot US Inflation Sparks Bullish Breakout, Key Levels Ahead
2024-02-13 18:10:00
More View More
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Curious about where the British pound is headed? Explore all the insights in our Q1 trading forecast. Request your free trading guide today!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD extended losses on Wednesday, but narrowly avoided breaking below cluster support at 1.2560, where the 200-day simple moving average converges with a short-term rising trendline. To prevent further deterioration in cable's near-term outlook, bulls need to fiercely defend this area; failure to do so could result in a pullback towards 1.2500 and possibly even 1.2455.

In case of a bullish turnaround, the first technical ceiling to consider lies near the psychological 1.2600 mark, followed by 1.2675 (the 50-day simple moving average). Additional gains beyond this point might shift focus to trendline resistance at 1.2735. Continuing upwards, the spotlight will fall squarely on 1.2830.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Eager to discover how retail positioning can influence EUR/GBP’s short-term trajectory? Our sentiment guide has valuable insights about this topic. Grab a free copy now!

EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 29% -4%
Weekly -17% 24% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/GBP has been in a sustained downtrend since late December 2023, making impeccable lower highs and lower lows throughout the move, which has resulted in a ~2.5% plunge from peak to trough. This week, the pair fell to its weakest point in nearly six months before mounting a modest comeback after bouncing off a key technical floor around 0.8500.

To see an improvement in the euro's position relative to the British pound in terms of market sentiment, it is crucial for the exchange rate to stay above 0.8500. If this condition is not met and prices slip below this region, a rapid descent toward channel support at 0.8465 may ensue. From here onwards, additional losses could direct attention to 0.8400.

On the flip side, if EUR/GBP continues to build on its rebound from Wednesday and extends higher in the coming trading sessions, the first obstacle on the road to recovery looms at 0.8570, followed by 0.8590. Above these resistance levels, the 200-day simple moving average is likely to be the next line of defense against a bullish assault.

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/GBP Char Creating Using TradingView

Feeling discouraged by trading losses? Take control and improve your strategy with our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders." Access invaluable insights to help you avoid common trading pitfalls and costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/JPY rallied on Tuesday, blasting past its recent high and hitting its best level since August 2015. Prices, however, downshifted the next day, sliding back towards 189.00 when the bulls were unable to take out channel resistance at 190.00. If the reversal accelerates and the pair loses the 189.00 handle in the days ahead, a pullback toward 185.50 could be on the horizon.

On the other hand, if GBP/JPY pivots to the upside in the direction of the broader uptrend from its current position, overhead resistance rests near 190.00, as stated before. Although overcoming this technical ceiling might prove challenging for the bullish camp, a clean and clear breakout could lead buyers to set their sights on the 2015 highs near 196.00.

GBP/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-02-14 08:20:44
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
GBP/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024