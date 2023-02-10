Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets. A Warning Sign?
2023-02-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
Gold Prices Held Hostage by Fed Expectations – What Next for XAU?
2023-02-09 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady
2023-02-10 07:34:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
More View More
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady

Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

UK GDP Q4 ’22 (PRELIM) KEY POINTS:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK GDP preliminary data for Q4 2022 indicated a definite slowdown despite matching estimates. Monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have fallen by 0.5% in December 2022 while the bigger picture showed that GDP was flat in the 3 months to end December 2022. As a whole 2022 GDP came in at 4.1%.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The services sector fell by 0.8% in December 2022, after unrevised growth of 0.2% in November 2022; the largest contributions to this fall came from human health activities, education, arts, entertainment and recreation activities, and transport and storage. Output in consumer-facing services fell by 1.2% in December 2022 while production output grew by 0.3% in December 2022 compared to 0.1% in November. The main contributor to this growth was electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Office for National Statistics

UK GDP GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently upgraded its global GDP Forecasts for 2023 with the UK economy seen growing at -0.6% for the year. This would represent a sharp downturn following a largely resilient 2022 with the UK economy facing significant headwinds in 2023. The ongoing worker’s strikes, Government debt and ongoing issues around Brexit are all set to weigh on any attempted recovery in 2023.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The IMF emphasized that among its concerns for the UK economy moving forward is energy prices, employment levels and monetary policy with further tightening expected to fight inflation. Energy prices have since fallen sharply adding a ray of hope, however employment is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels as the labor market remains tight but has not absorbed as many people back into employment as it had before. This is likely to result in less output and production in 2023.

MARKET REACTION

The initial market reaction following the news has seen GBPUSD decline 15 pips. Looking at the bigger picture from a technical perspective, GBPUSD price has bounced off the 200-day MA following it selloff toward the end of last week. Yesterday we saw resistance come into play around the 50-day MA at 1.21920 with the price hovering between the two MAs. Further downside remains more appealing over the medium term, however a break above the 50-day MA and retest of the range or the psychological 1.2500 area cannot be ruled out before the next leg to the downside unfolds.

GBPUSD Daily Chart, February 10, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
Swedish Krona Bolts Higher, Norwegian Krone Follows. Where to for EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK?
Swedish Krona Bolts Higher, Norwegian Krone Follows. Where to for EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK?
2023-02-10 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stock Market Rally Fizzles on Fed Monetary Policy Jitters
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stock Market Rally Fizzles on Fed Monetary Policy Jitters
2023-02-09 19:00:24
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023