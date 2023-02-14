Breaking News: Indecisive Market Reaction to US CPI Beat

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms
2023-02-14 10:30:33
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
US Crude Oil and USDCAD Push Synched Range Swings Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-13 21:00:04
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI
2023-02-12 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US CPI: Bear Flag Hints at Further Downside
2023-02-14 12:15:50
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
2023-02-14 07:33:16
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
More View More
Breaking news

US inflation surprises to the upside in January 6.4% vs 6.2 exp. core CPI 5.6% vs 5.5% exp.

Breaking News: Indecisive Market Reaction to US CPI Beat

Breaking News: Indecisive Market Reaction to US CPI Beat

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

U.S. DOLLAR/SPX ANALYSIS

  • U.S. CPI (JAN) – HEADLINE ACT: 6.4%, EST: 6.2%; CORE ACT: 5.6%, EST: 5.5%
  • Fed guidance to come.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

U.S. INFLATION PRINT A NON-EVENT AHEAD OF THE US OPEN

Inflation for the January period beat estimates on both core and headline prints reflecting the sticky inflationary pressures in the U.S. The initial market reaction seems in complete contrast to the data with the USD on offer while U.S. stocks (SPX) push higher. The 2-year government bond yield is in limbo as markets digest the report. Only time will tell if markets will follow through with this response or not. The U.S session open may well reverse this response and follow the traditional economic reply.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Looking deeper into the CPI report, energy prices showed a 2% rise while food and services contributed to the upside. A quote from the Bureau of Labor Statistics may be driving the recent contradictory move in market pricing which reads “The all items index increased 6.4 percent for the 12 months ending January; this was the smallest 12- month increase since the period ending October 2021.”

Looking ahead, Fed officials will come into focus likely echoing the Fed’s goal to bring down inflation thus increasing hawkish bets.

US CPI (JAN):

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Looking at the implied Fed funds futures table below, money markets have driven up the 2023 terminal rate to 5.213% from roughly 5.180% pre-release.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES:

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 104.00
  • 103.42

Support levels:

  • 102.15
  • 101.53
  • 101.00

S&P 500 INDEX DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 4200.00

Support levels:

  • 4119.28
  • 4100.00

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms
Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms
2023-02-14 10:30:33
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
2023-02-14 07:33:16
US Dollar Subdued as US Inflation Expectations Little Changed, CPI Data Ahead
US Dollar Subdued as US Inflation Expectations Little Changed, CPI Data Ahead
2023-02-13 16:50:23
Earthquake Death Toll Tops 36,000 - Outrage Adds Pressure to USD/TRY
Earthquake Death Toll Tops 36,000 - Outrage Adds Pressure to USD/TRY
2023-02-13 15:12:15
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023