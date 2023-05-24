 Skip to Content
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK core inflation reaches 30 year highs!
  • Market look to the BoE’s Governor Bailey for guidance.
  • GBP/USD bid post-announcement.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound rallied this morning after the UK CPI report surpassed forecast by quite some margin (see economic calendar below). Core inflation was the biggest surprise and now reached a level last seen since 1992! This almost shores up a 25bps interest rate by the Bank of England (BoE) in their next meeting. That being said, some positivity stems from the PPI metric which has slipped broadly lower. Headline inflation did fall sharply despite beating estimates; however, I do not think it is enough to deter another hike.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Money market pricing has been ‘hawkishly’ revised and after Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments yesterday about the need to tackle persistently high inflationary pressures, today’s data could cement the continuation of aggressive monetary policy from the central bank. Rate expectations are now priced at almost 60bps at year end and it is likely Governor Bailey’s speech later today could be slightly more hawkish than yesterday.

The prolonging of the US debt ceiling negotiations is also a key variable for cable and the longer it drags on, the more anxious markets become.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2680
  • 1.2584
  • 1.2500

Key support levels:

  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 1.2400
  • 1.2345
  • 1.2275

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 52% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

